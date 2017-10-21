PHOTOS: Blessed pets

About two dozen pets were brought by their caregivers Saturday to the parking lot of St. Angela Merici Parish in Fairview Park to be blessed by the Rev. Michael Lanning, the church’s pastor. The custom of blessing pets is done in remembrance of Saint Francis of Assisi, a 13th century Italian saint said to have loved animals and the environment. In the Catholic Church, the feast day of St. Francis is Oct. 4. Lanning led a prayer for pets who died or were displaced following the wildfires in California and recent hurricanes in this country.