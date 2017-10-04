Philharmonic Orchestra to perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 on Oct. 14

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

Symphony No. 9 by Ludwig van Beethoven is one of the masterpieces of classical music. But the Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra has never performed it in concert.

That will change Oct. 14 when the symphony orchestra opens its 80th season at the Westlake Schools Performing Arts Center.

Founded in 1938 as a training ground for those seeking to play with prominent orchestras, the Cleveland Philharmonic today presents symphonic music at modest ticket prices. Its musicians come from all walks of life; some are pursuing careers in music, while others studied music in college but chose other careers.

Victor Liva, musical director and conductor of the Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra, said the difficulty with the Ninth Symphony is that the performance of a chorus is required. First performed in 1824, the work is a choral symphony in which the words to Friedrich Schiller’s poem “Ode to Joy” are sung during the final movement by four vocal soloists and a chorus.

During the Oct. 14 performance, the CPO will be joined by the Cleveland State University Chorus and the Cleveland Pops Chorus, which is led by former Avon Lake High School choral director Bill Zurkey. The program will feature soloists Carrie Hennessey, Laura Avdey, Daniel Stein and Robin Rice.

Stephen O’Block, who plays violin and handles public relations for the CPO, said said the Ninth Symphony is rarely performed by community orchestras because of the complex logistics. “We will have close to 175 people on stage, give or take, and just coordinating that takes some time,” O’Block said.

Liva, a music professor and conductor of orchestras at CSU, called the Ninth Symphony Beethoven’s finest.

The last complete symphony written by the German composer, Symphony No. 9 consists of four movements and takes about 70 minutes to perform.

Liva, who has led the CPO since 2007, said performing Symphony No. 9 requires a high level of personal and artistic sophistication by musicians.

“The orchestra is finally at a place where I can program something like this,” he said.

Rebecca Shook, who plays violin with the CPO, said she’s excited about the concert because the Ninth Symphony, with its four soloists and two choruses, is among the most spectacular works in classical music.

A Michigan native, Shook moved to Lakewood in 2014 after taking a job at Westlake Porter Public Library. She began taking violin lessons at age 4 and played in her high school orchestra and other youth orchestras.

Now in her third year with the CPO, Shook learned about the ensemble while researching area music-related organizations on the internet.

“I just wanted to find a place where I could play and keep up the skills and continue the joy I find in playing the violin,” she said.

CPO members rehearse weekly, Shook said. As a group, the musicians have rehearsed Symphony No. 9 only six times, she said, adding that members are expected to practice extensively on their own.

As a CPO member, Shook enjoys the opportunity to work with visiting soloists, who are either renowned or up-and-coming musicians.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. They can be purchased online from the Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra’s website at clevephil.org. For more information, call the orchestra at 216-556-1800. The concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m., is made possible in part by a grant from Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Thirty minutes before the concert, music educator Jeanne Hansen will give a preview about the music and what to listen for during the performance.

The Westlake School Performing Arts Center is located at 27830 Hilliard Blvd., which is adjacent to Westlake High School.

The CPO’s Oct. 14 program will be repeated at 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at CSU’s Waetjen Auditorium. The CPO will return to the Westlake PAC April 21 with a performance of Barber’s Violin Concerto and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8.