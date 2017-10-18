North Olmsted working with residents on driveway, sidewalk issues

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – City officials are looking at new ways to work with residents on problems with asphalt and concrete driveways, sidewalks and aprons.

On Oct. 3, city council put a six-month moratorium on citing residents for problems with their driveway, sidewalk and apron while officials review the current policies In addition, council is expected to adopt legislation at its Oct. 17 meeting to set up a revolving sidewalk repair fund that would assist residents in smaller sidewalk repair projects, such as one or two slabs at a time.

Mayor Kevin Kennedy said the city is aware repairing or replacing driveways and sidewalks is not done overnight.

“First, you have to find a contractor to even talk about the repair or replacement,” he said. “And a lot of them won’t even discuss it or give you an estimate, because they don’t think it’s worth their time or money to do that type of project.”

Kennedy said one of the areas the city will closely scrutinize during its review is the current time period of three months to have a repair done within three months of being cited by city inspectors.

“Even if you can get an estimate or price, you have to have sufficient time to deal with it,” Kennedy said. “I’ve had residents in my office asking for help or more time to deal with driveway and sidewalk issues. It’s not the type of work which you can get done during the cold months because they stop making it in November, so you can’t get a contract or get it poured until it’s warm again.”

Both Kennedy and Dan Rahm, chairman of city council’s safety committee and the sponsor for the proposals, said they’ve heard from residents on the issues. Rahm, who is defending his Ward 2 council seat on the Nov. 7 ballot, and his challenger, Chris Glassburn, said it’s an issue with residents in the ward.

“I thought we owed it to people to at least look at the current laws and see what we could do to help residents in dealing with these type of problems,” Rahm said. “Peoples’ homes are important to them, so we should look at ways we can help them deal this type of problem.”

Kennedy, who owns a rental property in Lakewood, said that city has a similar sidewalk repair program.

“It works well there where the property owner can join the program where the city helps get the work set up and then bills the owner,” Kennedy said. “By being in the program, the property owner deals with the problem working with the city.”

He said the program would use general fund money to set it up, then use the money taken in from residents to keep paying for it.

Resident Benjamin Lamm, who told city council about problems with the current city codes while trying to deal with inspectors on driveway problems, said after hearing about the proposals he’s pleased the city is trying to work on the issue.

“I hope it helps the city set up some better ways to deal with property issues,” he said. “Most people want to take care of their homes and property. They’re willing to work with the city, we just want to be treated fairly.”

Records show that in 2015, the city issued 213 citations– 35 asphalt, 178 concrete; in 2016, the number rose to 458, with 40 asphalt and 418 concrete; and so far this year through September, the city issued 575 citations. 63 asphalt and 512 concrete.

North Olmsted planning and development director Kim Lieber said 2016 was the first year of the city’s interior property maintenance code and rental inspections and was also the year North Olmsted added two full-time property maintenance inspectors.

Previously, property maintenance was performed by one part-time employee, seasonal summer help and the city’s certified inspection staff. Lieber said the increase in staffing explains how the number of violations more than doubled from 2015 to 2016.