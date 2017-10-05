North Olmsted expects to start replacing damaged Burns Road sidewalks this month

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – City officials expect to begin replacing damaged sidewalks along Burns Road later this month.

The North Olmsted Board of Control awarded a nearly $115,000 contract to a Valley City firm, Set in Stone Contracting, LLC, to replace various sections of sidewalk along Burns between Butternut Ridge and Southern.

A pre-construction meeting is set for Oct. 12 and the preliminary start date is Oct. 23, said Don Glauner, safety-service director for the city. Work is expected to take 45 days.

Officials said while work is going on, the road will be reduced to one lane in various locations. In addition, residents may be parking on the side of the street during the day or when their driveway is inaccessible, officials said.

Pedestrian access will be maintained on one side of the road or the other for the duration of the project.

“We’re anxious to get started because we want to get the work done before winter starts up,” Glauner said.

North Olmsted was officially awarded a grant up to $150,000 on Aug. 1 through Cuyahoga County’s competitive CDBG Municipal Grant Program to fund the project. This amount includes contingency and change orders factored in. City officials said the project will impact 127 properties.

Planning and Development Director Kim Lieber said earlier this year that the project might be delayed because the county’s CDBG program is funded with federal money.

However, city officials will move forward with the work now, she said.

Paul Schumann, chairman of North Olmsted City Council’s Building, Zoning and Development committee, said he’s happy to see the work moving forward.

“It’s something we can definitely use in the city,” he said. “There are some pretty bad portions of sidewalk alongside Burns Road, so this will be a nice improvement for that area.”

Schumann praised Lieber and city staff for their research in finding a project that would fit the grant programs criteria for meeting a community need and low to moderate income level requirements.

“It’s not easy to find everything that can fit the program requirements,” he said. “We’ve tried in other years and not been able to get a grant for any projects in the city.”

Schumann said the city will not be doing work on areas of sidewalk that are in good shape.

“This project focuses on the areas which are in need of repairs,” he said.