North Olmsted city, firefighters reach contract agreement

BY JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – The city administration and the fire department union have reached agreement on a new three-year contract that grants raises to the firefighters each year and attempts to contain rising health care costs.

The agreement gives the 40 union members a 2.5 percent raise in 2018 and 2019, plus a 2 percent raise in 2020. The proposed contract also includes several different health care options and plans to select.

Finance Director Carrie Copfer said the increase will cost the city approximately $100,000 in 2018, $102,500 in 2019 and $104,500 in 2020. Copfer said the healthcare plan design changes are necessary to assist in containing the steeply rising costs of healthcare. As the employees continue to contribute 13% of the expected cost, any savings that are achieved effect both the employee and the employer, she said.

City Council approved the agreement.

Officials from the city and fire department union said the negotiations went well and were a change from previous years when negotiations took longer and were more contentious.

“It’s a good agreement where the firefighters get raises and we attempt to get the cost savings by giving them different health care options,” Mayor Kevin Kennedy said. “One of the options is a health care savings plan, where they can bank some money as part of the plan and the city will match that.”

Jim Penner, president of the firefighters union, also was pleased.

“It’s a fair contract to everybody involved in it,” he said. “We get the pay increases and will have different health care options. We know the cost of health insurance is always rising and we try to work with the city and dealing with that.”

Kennedy said he expects negotiations with the city police department unions to begin shortly. He said city officials wanted to wait until the new police chief was selected before beginning talks.