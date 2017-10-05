New Bay, North Olmsted animal control officer starts

By JEFF GALLATIN

WESTSHORE

Being Bay Village and North Olmsted’s animal control officer will be a change for Mark Adkins compared to what he’s dealt with in previous positions.

The 49-year-old a Fairview High School graduate started his job as animal control officer for the two Westshore cities last week. A U.S. Navy veteran, he was an animal control officer for the city of Las Vegas and also was a K9 handler and explosives detection officer for the Wynn resort in Las Vegas from 2007 to 2011, He returned to Ohio about six years ago and since worked as a dog handler and security officer for private firms.

“It’s definitely a little different here than from Los Vegas,” he said. “There weren’t any deer out there to deal with and you would see a lot more exotic birds both around the businesses and some in private residences. And the dogs I’ll be dealing with here are different than the ones I worked with in explosives detection and other law enforcement activities.”

Adkins was picked from six finalists by officials from both cities. Bay Village had been seeking a part-time animal control officer since late last year. It partnered up with North Olmsted to make the position fulltime after Westlake and Rocky River opted not to share their animal control officers with Bay. Adkins will make $41,600 annually plus benefits. He will split days between the two cities, spending three in one city and two in the other one week then switching those numbers the next week.

“It’s worked out well for all of us,” Bay Village Police Chief Mark Spaetzel said. “He’s very qualified to do the job for what we want him to do and he’s worked well in a pretty wide range of jobs.”

Besides dealing with domestic, wild and injured animal calls, Bay Village also wants its animal control officer to help develop a deer management plan for the city and offer input as the city continues to revamp its animal control laws. Bay cut its last animal control office position to help combat tight budgets during the Great Recession. After two severe pit bull attacks on other dogs and humans in 2015 and 2016, city officials began considering filling the position as part of the response to public concerns.

“He’s smart and has a lot of knowledge we all can call on,” Spaetzel said.

North Olmsted Safety-Service Director Don Glauner sees Adkins experience in dealing with different situations as a major plus.

“You never know when you’re going to run into something really unexpected in law enforcement and especially as an animal control officer,” Glauner said. “He stood out from the other candidates with his experiences.”

Glauner said the two cities have set up a good working schedule, but if something major happens in one city while he’s working in the other, he will go to the one with the major situation to make sure it’s dealt with.

Adkins said he knows his primary duties will be as animal control officer, but is willing to offer his knowledge if needed elsewhere.

“If I can offer some information or an opinion if it’s wanted, then I’ll be glad to do what I can,” he said.