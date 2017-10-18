Mother, sons blend music, artistic talents at North Olmsted event

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – A North Olmsted businesswoman and artist has teamed up with her twin sons to create music and art together in a unique format.

A new exhibit by artist JoAnn DePolo, 59, entitled “Display the Music” is inspired by original orchestral music composed by her 30-year-old twin sons, Jared and Andrew DePolo. DePolo said their visual and musical art forms combine as sound is captured in multi hued layers of paint. Visitors can fully experience this exhibit by appointment by bringing earbuds or headphones so they can listen to the sounds that accompany each painting.

DePolo opened the exhibit to the public Saturday at JoAnn DePolo Studios & Gallery, 26719 Brookpark Ext., North Olmsted. Her sons, who live in Los Angeles, attended. The evening also includes raffles for gift certificates and art, live music and refreshments.

“This gives me a chance to be with my guys,” DePolo said. “We all share that love of the arts and this exhibit gave us a chance to use all our talents together.”

DePolo said the twins exhibited an interest in music and arts from an early age at the family’s Olmsted Township home.

“”Their music is so beautiful and draws people into it,” she said. “They’ve always had a passion for music.”

All three said they’re excited by the event.

Her sons said they’ve always had a strong connection with their mother. “She connects with our spirit of creativity so well,” Jared said. “I look at these images and see the music I created. It’s very special.”

Added Andrew, “I know where we got our creative talent from. These paintings couldn’t be a better picture of what our music looks and feels like.”

DePolo said her cityscapes, water scenes, and bold abstracts have gained recognition from art collectors internationally. Her art is in the homes of several celebrities, including world renowned artist Peter Max, and are featured in the 2013 and 2016 editions of the book American Art Collector. She is also the author of “Making It As An Artist,”which takes a vivid look at finding a successful path to an art career. DePolo recently organized community art events and completed installations in downtown Cleveland and Slavic Village. Her studio and gallery, which opened in 2012, is known for fine art, painting classes, and creative workshops. Her energy, creativity, and personal story have made her a well respected leader in the art world.

Jared and Andrew’s music was used in movies with Oscar nominated actors Danny Glover and Danny Aiello. They’ve collaborated with 16-time Grammy winning producer Thom Russo have composed a broad body of work that includes music for the nationally touring Irish Dance production ‘Rhythm in the Night’ and the award-winning documentary ‘Tiny Tears.’ which premiered at the United Nations World Headquarters. The DePolo brothers have worked extensively with the NFL Cleveland Browns and recently wrote the score for the award-winning short “Marty: A Wild West Neverland” directed by Vu Hoang.