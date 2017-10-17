Cities we cover:



Lorain Road businesses hit by spray-paint vandal

Written by Kevin Kelley on October 17, 2017 Leave a Comment

(Photo courtesy of Fairview Park Police Department) Fairview Park police are seeking the public’s help in identifying this man, who they believe spray-painted several businesses along Lorain Road the night of Oct. 11.

 

By KEVIN KELLEY
FAIRVIEW PARK

Six businesses along Lorain Road were spray-painted with graffiti the night of Oct. 11, police said.

Two city-owned traffic-light control boxes, one near Westgate Shopping Center and another on Westwood Road, were also spray-painted. The vandal left marks that appeared to read “ZQ 17.” Some of the businesses vandalized have given the police department security video of a person near their buildings or actually spray-painting their property.

Video posted online by the owner of 808 Shave Ice shows a man carrying a large black bag, similar to a bowling bag, walking down Lorain Road about 10 p.m. Police said the bag contained spray-paint cans. He appeared to be limping.

“The guy has got a very distinctive walk,” Lt. Paul Shepard said of the man in the video.

As of Monday, police have made no arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairview Park Police Department at 440-333-1234.

(Image courtesy of 808 Shave Ice)

