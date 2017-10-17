Lorain Road businesses hit by spray-paint vandal

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

Six businesses along Lorain Road were spray-painted with graffiti the night of Oct. 11, police said.

Two city-owned traffic-light control boxes, one near Westgate Shopping Center and another on Westwood Road, were also spray-painted. The vandal left marks that appeared to read “ZQ 17.” Some of the businesses vandalized have given the police department security video of a person near their buildings or actually spray-painting their property.

Video posted online by the owner of 808 Shave Ice shows a man carrying a large black bag, similar to a bowling bag, walking down Lorain Road about 10 p.m. Police said the bag contained spray-paint cans. He appeared to be limping.

“The guy has got a very distinctive walk,” Lt. Paul Shepard said of the man in the video.

As of Monday, police have made no arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairview Park Police Department at 440-333-1234.