Lakewood’s Pumpkin Palooza is Saturday at Garfield Middle School

on October 25, 2017 —



By MOLLY CALLAHAN

LAKEWOOD – A little fright, a lot of fun and feeding the hungry are combining to form The Great Pumpkin Palooza Saturday afternoon at Garfield Middle School in Lakewood.

Admission is free to the event that will go from 1 to 4 p.m., but guests are asked to bring a nonperishable food item. Those items, and all proceeds from the event, will benefit Lakewood Community Services Center and Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp.

Guests are invited to buy raffle tickets for decorated pumpkins donated by local artists, celebrities, businesses and organizations. They also can enjoy food, carnival games and crafts, a haunted stage, storytelling and a costume parade that begins at 2:15 p.m. (Organizers ask that parade participants meet at 2 and not wear masks with their costumes.)

This is the 16th annual palooza put on by H2O (Help to Others), said Emmie Hutchison, the organization’s program coordinator. H2O enlists Lakewood high school students as volunteers throughout the year and they play a big role before, during and after The Great Pumpkin Palooza, she said. They help with preparations, take part in activities during the event and also help with cleanup.

Jeff Worron appreciates the collaboration between H2O and Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. An LCAC board member and past president, he calls his organization “the food drive people” because it works to feed needy Lakewood families year round.

The palooza will help LCAC feed such families for Thanksgiving and Christmas, he said. Rather than invite them to a communal meal in a public place, LCAC buys 15-pound turkeys and all the fixings for a holiday meal plus a week’s worth of other food. H2O volunteers and others deliver those meals to the families’ homes the weekend before both holidays, a tradition that’s been going on for 25 years.

“We feed 300 families every Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Worron said, adding that the palooza will help the organization get the 25,000 cans of food and $25,000 it needs to feed 300 families.

“We give them a heck of a holiday,” Worron said.

Worron, who has been with LCAC for 11 years, said its efforts bring the community together and make Lakewood unique. He praised the students’ efforts and said he’s now seeing high school students who participated in past years return to help as adults.

“It’s wonderful that the students get to see what happens to the donations,” he said. “There is a lot of enrichment these kids get.”