Lakewood vandal arrested

By NICOLE HENNESSY

LAKEWOOD –

—-UPDATED—-

Crimes related to theft and vandalism often go unsolved. But thanks to Lakewood’s strategically-placed cameras, police have arrested Samantha Buehner, 29, of Lakewood, who is suspected of vandalizing The Mission Boutique overnight on Oct. 16.

A suspect, presumed to be Buehner, was caught on camera last week spray painting derogatory messages about women on the Mission, a longstanding alternative clothing shop on Madison Ave.

The words, “sluts, whores and repent” were written on the building Sunday night.

This is the second time the business has been vandalized. The first incident occurred last spring, when another derogatory slur against women was written on the building.

Martin Lansky, the boutique’s owner, said he believes he knows who’s targeting his shop, and that he also believes the woman may be mentally ill. “We know she’s been in the area,” he said, stating that people have reported being approached by a woman making religious comments.

Lansky said he doesn’t think the attacks are personal.

“I’m calling her the lone wolf,” he said, commenting that alternative culture, tattoos and piercings are largely accepted in today’s society.

Lakewood has experienced several incidents of hateful vandalism recently. In August, vandals painted two swastikas on a Belle Avenue driveway. The incident coincided with the torch-bearing white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Shaken Lakewood residents responded by creating hundreds of chalk murals promoting love and acceptance throughout the city.

Lakewood police Capt. Ed Hassing said there’s no reason to believe these incidents are related. Like the swastika vandalism, the Mission incident comes at a culturally sensitive time.

Women were flooding social media with stories of sexual harassment and assault for the viral #metoo campaign at the time of the vandalism.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773.