Lakewood principal wants more out of already powerful gun violence prevention program

By NICOLE HENNESSY

LAKEWOOD – Garfield Middle School students recently had something important to say – literally. Last week, students participated in Say Something Week. They crowded in and out of the cafeteria last Friday, eating hurried lunches, wearing green for awareness on various topics, including gun violence, bullying and suicide prevention.

Say Something is an initiative of Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit that works to strengthen gun laws and prevent gun violence before it happens by making students, parents and educators aware of the signs that a student is unwell.

Assistant principal Tony Chiaravalle wore a green button-down shirt and carried a green water bottle. He said he tries to bring outside awareness or character-building programs to the school at least three times per year.

In February, students also will take part in a “Start With Hello” anti-bullying program. Each student will choose a number and sit with students they don’t normally sit with at lunch for a week. The exercise is designed to help students form bonds so they will be less likely to bully one another.

Chiaravalle said adults often struggle to process the shootings they’re confronted with on an almost constant basis, as well as the fact that little seems to be done to accomplish any meaningful change.

What parents may not be in-tune to is the fact that students are absorbing just as much information and news coverage on violence as adults, but when they are not part of discussions they can be left feeling confused and scared, he said.

This is the word Emma Hart, an 8th grader at Garfield, used: “Scared.”

Scared because of this trend of gun violence, but more so, that adults may not take enough time to talk about it.

Several students confirmed, openly discussing these issues during Say Something week, what made them feel more secure.

Emma said she moved to Lakewood from Florida over the summer, a place she characterized as having much more of a “gun culture.” She said she couldn’t really see a program like this at her old school.

“We never really talked about it,” she said.

Her classmate, Molly Burke agreed. Besides modeling better online behavior – disengaging from nasty confrontations or consuming media more responsibly – Molly said she’d like to see adults reach out more concerning tense issues.

Students who tend to harm others usually post that intent or exhibit signs beforehand on social media.

Chiaravalle said a few incidents have been intercepted throughout the districts, by attentive parents and students reporting concerning online behavior to administrators.

He said having the opportunity to talk about gun violence and bullying all week has been great, but he’s left with cultural concerns that he’d like to see parents and adults throughout the community improve upon.

“We want to address the symptom, not the problem,” he said, building on the theme of prevention. This includes hoping parents will make themselves vulnerable and ask themselves tough questions about any negative behavior they may be modeling.

With exhausting schedules necessary to afford a livable lifestyle, Chiaravalle said he’s aware the problem goes deeper than parents wanting to do more or be more present for kids.

“Families today are stretched so thin that even if you want to be there for important things, you cant. It’s a struggle,” he said.

Like is the case with Starts With Hello week, it all starts with open communication.