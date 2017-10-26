Investors pour millions into Madison Ave. businesses

By NICOLE HENNESSY

LAKEWOOD –

Sleepy Madison Avenue is waking up.

Millions of dollars are being pumped into businesses along the 2.5-mile long corridor between West 117th Street and Riverside Drive. Old buildings are being renovated, existing businesses are expanding and new businesses are moving in.

Storefronts are undergoing major changes, spurring interest and generating curiosity.

Just ask Dan Brennan, who last week quietly arranged flowers sprawled out on a work table into a bouquet in his Madison Avenue shop: Brennan’s Floral Gift Shop, which he’s owned in this location, at the corner of Madison and Lewis, for 11 years. Before that, he had a shop in Birdtown.

He tried to pinpoint the moment Madison – now a booming commercial district – took off. Brennan gazed out the window, thinking back over the past few years. Outside, busses and cars sped by on the two-lane street – a classic example of a historic streetcar corridor.

“Sullivan’s,” Brennan finally said, referencing the closing a few years ago of the Irish pub, complete with a built-in library. “I think that was the beginning of it.”

Now, Sullivan’s is The BottleHouse Brewery and Mead Hall, which opened last year after the location underwent a short stint as a sports bar plastered wall-to-wall with flat screen TVs.

There are mainstays like Angelo’s Pizza, which started in a small storefront on Madison in 1981 and moved about two blocks east to it’s now larger location at Wascanna Avenue. It recently expanded again to include a front patio. It’s one of five places that serves pizza on Madison.

Then there’s Mars Bar, which took over the adjacent computer store storefront and is quadrupling its size; and Pet’s General, still comfortingly the same. Don’t forget Malley’s Chocolates, which has been there since 1949. Or nearby newcomer Fears Confections, which had to upgrade its security after it received bomb threats last year in response to its Republican National Convention-celebrating “Trump dumps,” chocolate poop emojis with piles of yellow hair. A everyone’s favorite, Lakewood Hardware.

There are Thai restaurants: Thai Kitchen, Thai Thai and Thai Hut. There’s Taco Tonto’s and El Tango Latin Grill, as well as Barroco, a Cuban place with local art on the walls.

Thrift Crypt – a Mummy and the Monkey endeavor. Wax Bodega record shop. A non-chain book store, The Book Shop in Lakewood. Coffee shops, from Addicted near Bunts Road, to the sleek and minimal Goodkind Coffee, which opened last month across from Barrio, known for its build-your-own tacos, and its lines down the street even on weekdays.

This week, Play Grounds Cafe, a family-themed coffee shop, is set to open in a between Morrison and Carabel Avenue.

Soon, a craft distillery for vodka and gin being branded Western Reserve Distillery – a $3 million investment – will crop up on the corridor that for decades had been Fridrich Moving and Storage, at the corner of Ferndale Avenue.

And what does the city have planned for the site of the former Hilliard Theater? Crews tore down the condemned building this past summer. It’s now a sloping, empty grassy lot ready for re-use.

Basically, Madison has everything. Well, almost everything. Parking can be an issue. A 2013 study recommended that going forward, the city explore shared parking agreements, consulting private lots and businesses; infrastructure improvements to two municipal lots; and a strategy for on-street meters.

Business in Lakewood has always been a pendulum shifting, but the momentum isn’t slowing two years after Madison’s $2.4 million repaving and re-striping project that improved added bike lanes. Before the repaving project started, Mayor Michael P. Summers told a gathering of landlords that the businesses that missed the chance to be on Detroit Road, which underwent a similar repaving project a few years earlier and saw a boom in development, were going to move onto Madison. He predicted a similar business boom would occur on Madison.

In that time, Madison has gone from Detroit Road’s sleepy parallel to its own entertainment district, linked regionally to Gordon Square, Shoreway development, Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, Downtown and Ohio City.

The city’s director of planning and development, Bryce Sylvester, said Madison has always been defined by entrepreneurs and business owners taking a shot for the first time.

The Uptown Lakewood Business Alliance, which primarily focuses on the development of the central “downtown” area between Warren and Hilliard roads; and Madison on the Move, which subsidizes initiatives like storefront renovation, are both on-hand for business owners.

George Gountis, owner of Mars Bar and, with his family, more than 100 storefronts and apartment units throughout the city, sits on the board of Uptown Lakewood.

On a quiet weekday, he stood in the unfinished space next to his bar, which will soon be the Mars Café, serving lunch specials, sit-down meals and late-night bites.

He’s looking to create a family-friendly, health-conscious spot. Mars, of course, won’t be changing its relaxed corner bar vibe, complete with gyros.

Everyone growing businesses on Madison can’t help but take note of Lakewood’s skyrocketing housing prices. Gountis said the corridor’s growth is certainly correlated. He’s noticed a lot more young professionals frequenting Mars Bar and nearby establishments.

Sylvester, acknowledging higher-income residents moving in, said he thinks Madison development would be taking off regardless.

Dave Segrue, president of Uptown Lakewood, said that Lakewood is an emerging residential neighborhood.

“Madison Avenue is going to be the next West 25th (Street) entertainment district,” he said. “The new Gordon Square. The new Tremont. The new Ohio City. Madison Avenue is emerging as the new destination to check out.”

For now, storefront rental is relatively affordable and there’s plenty of room for expansion or remodeling. In Ohio City, where newly-branded neighborhoods like Hingetown have taken root, as well as the other neighborhoods linked to regional arts and entertainment districts, there is certainly the presence of gentrification, something each area must face in its own way.

“A strong Lakewood is a strong Cleveland,” Slyvester said, commenting on the regional benefit of a destination corridor, like Madison. “A strong Lakewood is a strong Rocky River and vice versa.”

On a sunny day, a family waits while their son climbs a tree near Wagar Park, which will soon be redeveloped and updated. To the west of the park is the newly-muraled street – a pilot for public arts initiatives across the city.

The three-story Carlton Building at the southeast corner of Madison and Morrison Avenues is another structure undergoing renovations. Or at eastern end of Madison, the Birdtown church, which is being turned into a pizza shop/microbrewery, etc.

Down at the Madison Branch library, a bookworm scarecrow sits out front – part of the street’s Kiwanis-sponsored 5th annual scarecrow competition.

Discussing how difficult it can be to be a small business owner in the age of internet shopping – even in a thriving city – Brennan said of the development, relenting a little, “I think it’s a good thing.”

“I’ve lived in Lakewood all my life. Lakewood changes all the time.”