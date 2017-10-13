Idling car stolen in Westlake, driven through Avon parade route

WESTSHORE – A Lorain man stole an SUV outside a Crocker Park restaurant Oct. 5 and drove down Stoney Ridge and Detroit roads just a few minutes before the start of the Avon High School homecoming parade before crashing into a house in Elyria, police said.

Police arrested John David Pustelniak, 29, shortly after the crash. Westlake charged Pustelniak with grand theft auto. Avon charged him fleeing police, assault, inducing panic, reckless operation and driving left of center. He was in the Lorain County Jail in Elyria as of Monday.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Justin A. Innes, 23, of Elyria, who police said was Pustelniak’s accomplice but escaped after the crash.

Police gave this account: The incident started about 6:15 p.m. when a Sheffield Lake man told Westlake police he left his black Chevrolet Equinox outside Yard House restaurant for just two minutes.

Alerted by Westlake police about the theft, North Ridgeville officers spotted the car and pursued it north on Stoney Ridge Road. At 6:25 p.m., North Ridgeville police informed Avon police the suspect was approaching their city, and the route of the Avon High homecoming parade.

“This was about two-to-three minutes before the parade started,” Avon police spokesman Jim Drozdowski said.

Informed by Avon police that people were lining up for the parade, North Ridgeville police halted their pursuit, Drozdowski said.

Pustelniak drove the SUV north on Stoney Ridge past the intersection with Kinsel Road, where police had stopped traffic for the parade, Drozdowski said. Avon police did not pursue but took steps to keep pedestrians and onlookers safe, he said.

The parade route started at Avon High School, went east on Detroit Road, then south on Stoney Ridge Road to the Avon Early Learning Center, just north of Kinsel Road.

An Avon police officer who attempted to signal Pustelniak to slow down was struck by the SUV’s side-view mirror as it passed, Drozdowski said. He was slightly bruised.

Drozdowski did not have an estimate on how fast the vehicle was traveling through the parade route but noted the police report stated Pustelniak was driving at a high rate of speed.

Pustelniak turned south-southwest on Detroit Road. He drove to Elyria, where police there took up the chase. The SUV crashed next to a house on East River Street. Pustelniak and Innes fled on foot, but police caught Pustelniak.

As of Monday, Innes was still at large, said Westlake Capt. Guy Turner, but police issued an arrest warrant for complicity to commit grand theft auto.