Hospice of Western Reserve celebrates new Fairview Park nerve center

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

In January, about 150 Hospice of the Western Reserve employees from the agency’s Lakewood and Westlake offices moved to the Fairview Corporate Center, just off Brookpark Road.

Although the nurses, social workers, spiritual caregivers and volunteer coordinators have been working out of their new 6,600-square-foot office for nine months, the agency celebrated the move with a community open house Oct. 5.

“We are here to celebrate life everyday, to help people live to the fullest and make the most of the time they have and create memories and special events,” CEO Bill Finn said.

The opening of the West Campus occurred because a Lakewood building in which it was renting space was to be demolished as part of the closing of Lakewood Hospital. Fairview Park Mayor Eileen Patton learned that the agency was searching for a new location. Patton then contacted agency executives and encouraged them to consider Fairview Park. The agency chose space previously used by Strayer University.

As an incentive, Fairview Park offered Hospice an annual rebate equal to 30 percent of income tax paid by the organization, estimated to be about $33,000 annually. The rebate will last 10 years. The amount of the rebate may be decreased if the organization’s annual payroll falls below $5.5 million. The city will receive about $77,000 in new income taxes.

Patton said the income tax rebate, which city council approved last year, makes sense because it brings workers with high-paying jobs to the city.

“This has been a wonderful project for the city of Fairview Park,” the mayor said at Thursday’s open house.

The agency also moved a team working out of an office building at St. John Medical Center in Westlake to Fairview Park.

Finn called the West Campus one of the organization’s nerve centers. Care for about 300 patients, who live from the West Side of Cleveland to the Lorain County border, is coordinated out of the Fairview Park office. Across Northeast Ohio, Hospice of the Western Reserve cares for about 1,200 adults and 25 children. About 95 percent of all care is done in home, Finn said.

“Our clinical teams work out of here to care for all our patients that are your next door neighbors, and across the street and down the road,” Finn said.

Finn said Fairview Park offers a central West Side location providing better access, especially via Interstate 480, to patients’ homes.

Nurse Denise Buras said she likes the open layout of the office, adding that the lack of cubicles fosters a better team approach among employees.

Both Finn and Buras noted the West Campus includes a meeting room, with teleconferencing capabilities, that can be used by bereavement support groups and nonprofit community organizations.