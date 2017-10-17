Historical Society bestows Century Home honor to ‘party house’

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

The Lorain Road home of Bill Bensie has something unique to hang outside his house — a Century Home plaque.

The Fairview Park Historical Society recently designated the distinctive blue house on the north side of Lorain Road a century home.

Bill’s wife, Linda, who passed away in May, documented the home’s history in a letter to the historical society last year. The Bensies learned their offer to purchase the house was accepted while they were on their honeymoon in December 1982. At the time, the house was in disrepair, as the previous owners had to sell it while in midst of a restoration effort. The Bensies spent a good deal of time and money restoring it to its former beauty, replacing at least 55 windows and five ceilings.

“The house was like a big, old haunted house with many broken windows, cracked walls and cobwebs,” wrote Linda Bensie, a member of the Fairview Park Historical Society.

“We heard stories over the years about people knowing our house from having attended parties there in the 1970s,” she wrote. “Perhaps this era of disco and psychedelic lights explains why a room had been painted black, including ALL six windows and muntins.”

In early 2002, an elderly man named Mr. Bender stopped by during a garage sale to tell the Bensies how his father purchased the house in 1926. His family held formal dances in the house’s ballroom, he said.

The Bensies also heard from people who had taken piano lessons at the house. They later heard from a man who had lived there as a child in the 1950s and 1960s, when his mother offered piano and organ lessons.

“So the house was known as “The Party House” or “The Piano Lesson House,” Linda Bensie wrote. “We hope the next occupants will be loving and respectful.”

Chris Gerrett, president of the historical society, said Linda Bensie had been very excited about receiving the designation. “She did get to see the announcement in our newsletter,” she said. Linda Bensie chose the location for the plaque, right next to the front door, Gerrett added.

Gerrett said she was impressed with all the restoration the Bensies did to the woodwork and how they maintained the nature of the structure.

“The didn’t reconfigure any rooms,” Gerrett said.

The designation represents an attempt to relaunch the organization’s Century Homes project, Gerret said.

To meet the criteria, a home must be documented as being at least 100 years old and have maintained the basic characteristics of the era in which it was built, both inside and outside. The historical society will provide assistance in documenting the date and history of the house, Gerrett said. The homeowner must pay for the plaque, which runs about $220, she said.

Besides Gerrett, the society’s Century Home committee includes Jeff Barina, Ward 4 City Councilman John Hinkle and Bill Bensie, who recused himself from consideration of his house.

For more information about the Fairview Park Historical Society and its Century Home program, contact Gerrett at 440-356-9454 or by email at fphistoricalsociety@gmail.com.