‘Fresh face’ challenging longtime council president

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

Promising to be a “fresh face” in municipal government, Joe Kraft is hoping to unseat Westlake City Council’s most senior member and president, Mike Killeen, in the Nov. 7 election.

Elected to the Westlake City Schools Board of Education in 2015 and now its vice president, Kraft will resign from the board if elected council president. The remaining school board members would then select a replacement to serve the remainder of Kraft’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2019.

Kraft said he’s running for council president now because he wants to take on additional responsibilities in the community. He believes the residents want a change in government now.

“That opportunity is today,” he said. “People in Westlake want a fresh face in government in Westlake.”

If Kraft loses to Killeen, he said he plans to stay on the school board.

Kraft is a director Baird, an international wealth management and private equity firm, and works in the firm’s downtown Cleveland office.

Kraft’s website and literature promise positive, optimistic results should he be elected, such as “new relationships, a change in dynamics, an increase in communication.”

Will that be enough to defeat an incumbent in a suburb in which incumbents have historically fared well and voters seem content?

Killeen, appointed to council in 1978 and council president since 1996, says no. Not if voters look at his record and the knowledge of municipal government required to lead council. “Success is built on longterm, consistent effort,” Killeen said.

The retired certified public accountant and senior executive vice president at OfficeMax points to how Westlake has progressed and grown in the past two decades. Killeen said he can continue to help the suburb succeed.

Whoever is elected will serve a four-year term. The council president’s salary, historically set at 150 percent of the ward representatives’ salaries, begins the new term at $23,520 and ends at $24,960 throughout 2021.

The biggest difference between the two Republicans is Issue 54, the proposed city charter amendment that would give the mayor would the power to appoint the law director without confirmation by City Council.

Kraft, 51, said most mayors would want to appoint their own law director just as they appoint other department heads. The importance of appointment outweighs the lack of confirmation by council, he said.

Killeen, 73, originally opposed the voter-approved 2004 charter amendment that made the law director an elected post. Residents collected signatures and put it on the ballot after growing concerned about rising outside legal costs. Killeen said he has come to accept the outcome.

One reason he opposes Issue 54 is it ends council’s role in confirming the mayor’s appointment, eliminating an important check and balance in municipal government, Killeen said. The only person pressing to give the mayor the power make the law director an appointed position is Mayor Dennis M. Clough, who led the petition drive to get the issue on the ballot, he added.

Two candidates are running for the law director’s job, Andrea Rocco and Michael P. Maloney. If Issue 54 passes, it will not matter who wins the race because their election would become moot.

On the issue of supplying water to residents and businesses. Kraft said he would be more aggressive than Westlake leaders have been on purchasing water from sources other than Cleveland’s Division of Water.

Killeen noted the issue remains tied up in court and that an engineering issue involving other water suppliers can’t be reached before the legal ones are resolved. Killeen favors either Westlake purchasing water from multiple suppliers or a forming a regional water utility. A 2016 study stated that an independent Westlake water department could purchase water from Avon Lake Regional Water, the Elyria Water Department and Cleveland’s Division of Water. The city engineer also mentioned the Rural Lorain County Water Authority – which obtains water from Avon Lake Regional Water, the Village of New London and city of Ashland – as another potential source of water. Killeen said the potential savings to residential water customers outweighs the legal fees Westlake has spent.

The two also differ on Clough’s proposed Westlake Welcome Center, at the edge of Crocker Park’s Market Square. Kraft said he favors the mayor’s proposal. It could serve as a satellite facility for the police department. Killeen said such a building is not worth the money when Crocker Park is open to providing some space for police use. The exact cost of the Welcome Center is unknown because detailed plans have not been drawn up. However, $500,000 was set aside for the structure in Clough’s 2016 municipal budget,

Both Kraft and Killeen support Issue 53, the recreation center income tax extension, If approved, the city would go forward with $34.5 million in new recreational amenities, including a $7.4 million family aquatic center at Clague Park, a $9.4 million senior / community center to be built next to the rec center, and a $7.4 million sports park with baseball diamonds and soccer fields.

Kraft served as co-director of the committee that campaigned for the $84-million bond issue in May 2010 that funded the district’s new high school and middle school. He defended both that phase of the district’s facilities plan, as well as the one voters approved last year that will lead to the construction of a $33.6 million elementary school next to Westlake Porter Public Library. Those buildings will serve students for decades in the future, he said.

Kraft defended the school board’s handling of the heated labor dispute with the teachers union last year. The union voted to strike after the school board voted to implement a contract that teachers had earlier rejected. Tensions grew over several months and were evident in several school board meetings that lasted several hours. A contract was ultimately reached after incoming Superintendent Scott Goggin replaced outgoing superintendent Geoff Palmer in the negotiations.

Kraft said the board did the right thing in sticking with Palmer as its negotiator until the arrival of Goggin; the board had to hold firm in its negotiating stance for budgetary reasons and because residents wanted the district to be fiscally responsible, he said. Kraft also said the board should be credited for hiring Goggin as its new leader.

Being council president is “not just a Thursday night job,” Killeen said, referring to the nights of its biweekly meetings. The job in fact is the second most important in the city after the mayor, he said.

New council members have a lot to learn about municipal government, Killeen said, expressing doubts that a new one could lead the legislative body.

Killeen said he has the ability to understand complex issues and boil them down to the core.

Killeen has shown he has a knack for describing complex issue in a concise, pithy way. At times, to those who don’t know him well, that succinctness may come across as bluntness when addressing municipal department directors or others with business before council.

“One thing with me, you know where you stand,” he said.

Killeen readily defends Westlake’s reputation for being tough on developers hoping to build in the suburb. The long-term perspective has given Westlake a strong economic base that’s compatible with its residential areas, he said.

“Frankly, it’s worked,” he said.