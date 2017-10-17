Apparent fake police officer pulled over 17-year-old Bay girl

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – Bay Village City Police are searching for information after a man claiming to be a police officer pulled over a 17-year-old Bay Village female driver Oct. 6 on Rexford Avenue near Aberdeen Road.

Police said the man followed the teenager for a short distance prior to pulling her over around 11:20 p.m. The man was driving a dark colored SUV, which had a single blue flashing light. This flashing light was located on the roof of the vehicle, on the driver’s side. The vehicle was not equipped with (or did not use) a spot light, visor light, or grill lights. The teenager was not harmed in the incident, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s with brown hair, possibly taller than 6 feet in height. The man was wearing a dark blue or black uniform shirt, but displayed no badge, no name tag, or patches. The subject continually shined his flashlight in the victim’s face, and requested her driver’s license and proof of insurance. The victim was told she was pulled over for “going left of center” and was asked if she “had done anything bad or suspicious” earlier in the evening. The subject never provided his name or the agency he was employed by.

Bay Village Detective Kevin Krolkosky said Tuesday the department did not release information on the incident until now because it was trying to determine if the man is employed by any law enforcement agency.

“We’ve been unable to verify that he works for any law enforcement agency,” Krolkosky said. “In an incident like this you want to determine if he has any affiliation at all with police. It was near a county border, so we wanted to check all possibilities. We also were trying to find any potential video, but we’ve been unable to find any police connection anywhere in the region.”

Krolkosky said the teenager was never asked to leave her vehicle by the man.

“She initially thought she had been pulled over by a real officer,” Krolkosky said. “After she got home and discussed it with her parents, they thought there were irregularities and contacted us.”

Anyone with a similar incident or information which would assist in this investigation is asked to contact Krolkosky at 440-899-3485 or kkrolkosky@cityofbayvillage.com. The department also asked that if anyone is being pulled over by a police officer in Bay Village is unsure if the officer is legitimate to please contact 440-871-1234. A Bay Village police dispatcher will then be able to verify the person making the traffic stop. Additionally, any person stopped should begin to drive toward the Bay Village Police Department at 28000 Wolf Road.