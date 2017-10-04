Fairview Park Briefs – Oct. 4, 2017

By Kevin Kelley

City planning celebration for Gemini Center’s 10th anniversary

Tickets are available for the Gemini Center’s 10th anniversary party, to be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Jan. 20. The Fairview Park Gemini Center Anniversary Committee is planning a “Hang Ten” Hawaiian Beach theme and inviting attendees to dress in Hawaiian shirts, grass skirts and flip flops. Steel drums and island music will contrast the winter weather outside. Food will be provided by local restaurants, and beer, wine and a special “Hang Ten” cocktail will be available. Tickets cost $35 each and are available at the Gemini Center, City Hall or online at fairviewparkrec.com.

Funding for the 93,000-square-foot community and recreation complex was narrowly approved by voters in February 2005 as part of the Gemini Project. Passage of the two ballot issues – a 0.5-percent increase in the income tax collected by the city and a 4.9-mill capital improvement levy by the Fairview Park City Schools – also led to the construction of the current Gilles-Sweet Elementary School.

St. Angela students observing International Walk to School Day

St. Angela Merici School will join schools around the world today by participating in International Walk to School Day. At 7 a.m., approximately 320 students, parents and teachers will meet in the Giant Eagle parking lot at 21593 Lorain Road, then walk as a group east down Lorain Road to the school gym. There, the school community will gather to pray the rosary. Elizabeth Andrachik, St. Angela’s Lower School principal, said the event has two goals. “First, we are promoting wellness and unity while coming together in the morning as a school community of families in our great city of Fairview Park,” she said. “Secondly, we are turning our walk into a faith community event in prayer as our Upper School students lead us in praying the Rosary together, representing our family in Christ.” This event is in partnership with the National Center for Safe Routes to School.

Fairview Schools Innovation Center to host open house Oct. 10

The newest ways students are using technology in education will be on display from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 10 during an open house at Fairview High School’s Innovation Center. Located on the second floor, the center had served as a library before being converted into a makerspace studio. Designed to encourage project-based learning, the Innovation Center houses 3-D printers, a laser cutter, a computer lab, an audio recording studio and a video and photography studio. The space is named after John Babel Jr., a former superintendent who encouraged technological innovation in education during his tenure as the district’s leader from 1979 to 1992.