Fairview Park Briefs – Oct. 18, 2017

Auxiliary police holding fundraiser Saturday at Gunselman’s

The Fairview Park Auxiliary Police Association will be hold its annual benefit and fundraiser from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Gunselman’s Tavern, 21490 Lorain Road. Tickets cost $20 each and include food and two draft beers. The event includes raffle prizes, and a prize will be given to the person displaying the most show of support for law enforcement.

The Fairview Park Auxiliary Police Unit is made up of officers dedicated to upholding the law and protecting residents. The auxiliary police assist regular officers in maintaining order and public relations.

Class representatives sought for Fairview High alumni association

The Fairview Alumni Association is looking for class representatives for each graduating year, especially classes from 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

Harold Hom, a 1980 Fairview High School grad and interim president of the Alumni Association, said the organization is looking to re-establish itself after years of being more-or-less dormant. The group’s relaunch has the support of Superintendent Bill Wagner, who believes a stronger alumni network can assist current students and recent graduates.

“Our objective is to re-establish contact with all alumni to get their help,” Hom said. The wide use of social media should make it easier for alumni to stay in touch, Hom added.

Anyone interested in being a class representative or working with the alumni association may call Hom at 440-250-0400 or by email harold@homlaw.net. The association’s webpage is www.fairviewparkschools.org/alumni-association/.