The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is hiring poll workers to work on the Nov. 7 general election.

Election Officials and poll workers can earn up to $200 for the day. There are openings in all areas Cuyahoga County. Interested people should apply as soon as possible to allow time for processing and training. Applicants may apply on-line at https://goo.gl/W1CcUX or call 216-443-3277 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 pm weekdays.