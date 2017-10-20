Council’s balance of power at stake in Nov. 7 election

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

Issue 54 looms as the defining issue in the city council races.

Four of the seven seats are contested in the Nov. 7 election and the candidates in each race either support or oppose it.

Issue 54 is the controversial city charter amendment that would give the mayor the right to appoint the law director without confirmation by council. Since 2006, voters have selected the law director, which Mayor Dennis Clough wants eliminated.

If it passes, the results of the Nov. 7 law director race between Andrea Rocco and Michael P. Maloney will become meaningless.

Depending on who wins, Clough could emerge from the election with a majority of council members on his side. Clough personally led an effort to collect signatures to get the charter amendment on the ballot. Those factions could turn into voting blocks during council members’ next four-year terms.

Candidates are not running on formal slates. But factions have emerged on both sides.

The pro-Issue 54 side consists of incumbent Ward 1 Councilwoman Lynda Appel and three challengers – council president candidate Joe Kraft, Ward 5 candidate Amy Green Havelka and Ward 6 candidate Christine C. Covey.

Five of the seven incumbent council members oppose Issue 54. So does Duane Van Dyke, who is running against Appel for the Ward 1 seat. They especially dislike that the proposed amendment would allow the mayor’s appointee to take office without confirmation by council.

Of the four candidates who support Issue 54, only Covey does not have ties to the Westlake schools. Appel is the school district’s data manager. Kraft, now the vice president of the school board, co-directed the committee behind the $84-million bond issue in May 2010 that funded the district’s new high school and middle school. Havelka held volunteer positions with district’s PTA organizations.

Kraft described the emergence of the group as organic, not coordinated.

Other than possible collaboration on the use of athletic fields, no major issues between the city and school district appear on the horizon. A real estate deal between the school district and the city, which cleared the way for the new elementary school to be built next to Westlake Porter Public Library, was approved by both council and the school board in April.

The mayor said his current association with candidates is a political alliance aimed at getting Issue 54 on the ballot and passing it, not a shift in his approach to the school system.

If all four of the pro-Issue 54 candidates win, only time will tell how deep their alliance with Clough is. Their victories , combined with Ward 4 Councilman Michael O’Donnell, who is unopposed in his re-election bid, could theoretically give the mayor a block of five votes on the seven-member council.

The city law director had been appointed by the mayor, with confirmation by council, until 2006. Two years earlier, a group of residents, unhappy with what they called excessive hiring of outside legal counsel by the then-law director, collected enough signatures and put a charter amendment on the ballot to make the law director an elected position. Voters adopted the change, over Clough’s objection.

Ward 6 Councilman Mark Getsay’s campaign website lists the council candidates opposed to Issue 54. These include council’s two most tenured members, President Mike Killeen and Ward 5 Councilman Brady, who opposed the 2004 charter change to an elected law director. Other opponents are Ward 1 Challenger Duane Van Dyke, Ward 2 Councilman Nick Nunnari and Ward 3 Councilman Dennis Sullivan.

“Please join the individuals who are on record as opposing Issue 54 and keeping the system of checks and balances the voters of Westlake approved in 2004,” Getsay’s website states.

Here’s how the council candidates stand on Issue 54:

Council president:

Incumbent Mike Killeen – opposes Issue 54

Challenger Joe Kraft – supports Issue 54

Ward 1:

Incumbent Lynda Appel – supports Issue 54

Challenger Duane Van Dyke – opposes Issue 54

Ward 2:

Incumbent (unopposed) – Nick Nunnari – opposes Issue 54

Ward 3:

Incumbent (unopposed) – Dennis Sullivan – opposes Issue 54

Ward 4:

Incumbent (unopposed) – Michael O’Donnell – supports Issue 54

Ward 5:

Incumbent Ken Brady – opposes Issue 54

Challenger Amy Green Havelka – supports Issue 54

Ward 6:

Incumbent Mark Getsay – opposes Issue 54

Challenger Christine C. Covey – supports Issue 54