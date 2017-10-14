Clough says his relationship with law director is not good

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

Mayor Dennis Clough says his relationship with Law Director John Wheeler is the worst he’s had with any law director.

The comments by Clough, who has been mayor since 1986, provided the liveliest moment of the League of Women Voters candidates forum on Oct. 2. The mayor’s remarks came at the end of the nearly two-hour program when he asked for unscheduled time at the microphone.

“It’s important that the law director work together with everyone,” Clough said. “Unfortunately that has not happened over the last three years. There has been very, very little communication between myself and the current law director. That should never, never happen.”

Clough, who is running for re-election and is unopposed, had spoken earlier. He asked moderator Nikki Salupo of the Fairview Park LWV chapter if he could make a short comment after the last candidates to speak, Ward 6 City Council candidates, incumbent Mark Getsay and challenger Christine Covey, made their closing statements.

Clough addressed Issue 54, the controversial city charter amendment on the Nov. 7 ballot that would give the mayor the right to appoint the law director without confirmation by council. Clough personally led an effort to collect petitions to get the charter amendment on the ballot.

Council twice, in 2010 and 2016, rejected Clough’s request to place such a charter amendment that on the ballot, Clough noted. Both amendments required the mayor’s choice for law director to be confirmed by council. The mayor also said he asked council earlier this year to place a charter amendment on the ballot that included confirmation by council.

Until 2006, the mayor appointed the law director. But two years earlier, a group of residents, unhappy with what they called excessive hiring of outside legal counsel by the then-law director, persuaded voters to pass a charter amendment making the position an elected one.

Clough also referred to “unprofessionalism” that occurred at council’s Sept. 7 meeting at which Council President Mike Killeen and Ward 5 Councilman Ken Brady criticized the mayor’s efforts to appoint the law director, particularly without council confirmation. At the meeting, Killeen questioned whether all the residents who signed Clough’s petitions were made aware the appointment of a law director would be without confirmation.

Issue 54 had come up several times throughout the candidates forum. In response to a question about the relationship between the mayor and council, Killeen acknowledged the selection of law director had become a contentious issue. The council president’s opponent, Westlake school board member Joe Kraft, supports Issue 54.

If you were mayor, wouldn’t you want the right to appoint the law director, Kraft asked rhetorically.

After Clough spoke for about two minutes, Salupo allowed questions from the audience, including one from former Ward 1 Councilman Ed Hack. “Mayor, it’s my understanding that the bad relationship with the current law director was that he doesn’t tell you what you want to hear,” Hack said.

“Mr. Hack, you are not in the administration,” Clough replied. “You do not know what goes on throughout the day. Even council members do not.”

Clough said he had gotten along with previous law directors.

“Something has changed,” the mayor said. “I think it has to do with the different type of relationship with city council.”

Wheeler, who attended the forum, said afterward that Hack’s assessment was correct.

“Over time, [Clough] has just been increasingly resistant to the legal advice I was giving him,” said Wheeler, who chose not to seek re-election. “He wants a law director who is going to give him the advice he wants and not the advice he should be given. I think it’s also clear he doesn’t want someone who’s independent.”

Citing attorney-client confidentiality, Wheeler declined to give an example of the mayor resisting his legal advice.

Opponents of Issue 54 have said allowing the voters to choose will increase the chances of having an independent law director.

Clough has said the mayor should appoint the law director because the City Charter holds the mayor responsible for the operation of the municipal government. Clough has also argued that a larger field of qualified attorneys could be considered if the law director is appointed because he or she would not be subject to the residency requirement that comes with an election.