Cleveland man gets 2 years for role in North Olmsted man’s murder

NORTH OLMSTED – A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge sentenced a third man for his role following the murder of a 65-year-old North Olmsted man late last year.

Alexis De Leon, 24, of Cleveland, pled guilty Sept. 4 to abusing a corpse and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $15,00 to the family of James Cashin, who was murdered and De Leon was approached later and agreed to dispose of his body.

He is the third man to be sentenced for the bludgeoning to death of Cashin, at his Kennedy Ridge Home. Anthony Kennedy, 30, Cashin’s former roommate, was sentenced to life in prison in mid September after pleading guilty killing Cashin with a hammer in the home they shared for several years. Seth Wood 23, North Olmsted, received 23 years last month in prison for his role. All three entered pleas before Judge Nancy Fuerst.

Police characterized Kennedy and Cashin’s relationship as like a master to a slave, with Kennedy as the master. Kennedy admitted to bludgeoning Cashin to death after Cashin came in the door of their home. Kennedy and Wood hid Cashin’s body in a trash can filled with cat litter at the home for nearly two months. Then they hired De Leon to hide the body for $15,000. De Leon, who did not know Cashin, dumped the body off West 25th Street in Cleveland. A woman walking in the area found in a tarp on Oct. 22, 2016.