Clague Road repaving slowed North Olmsted traffic

Clague Road repaving slowed traffic

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – Drivers on Clague Road experienced delays Tuesday, Oct. 24 as construction crews repaved the northbound lane from Lorain Road to Delmere Drive.

Project officials had scheduled the work to be done, depending on the depending upon the contractor’s schedule and the weather. Workers maintained two-way traffic, but there were still delays.

Workers completed the project by Tuesday night, Safety-Service Director Don Glauner said.

The city awarded Specialized Construction of Cleveland a $31,000 contract to do the work.

Glauner said the city wanted to get the project done this year.

“That part of Clague definitely could use the work,” he said.

Glauner said the city would seek additional assistance from the county in the future for other potential work on Clague.

Streets Foreman Dave Demaline said this would be the last work on Clague this year.