Cities we cover:



Lakewood OH
Rain
67°F
 

Chamber leaders happy with expo location

Written by Kevin Kelley on October 6, 2017 Leave a Comment

(Photo by Kevin Kelley) Area businesses showcased their goods and services Sept. 28 at the Power of More Business Expo at the Market Square pavilion at Crocker Park in Westlake.

Several hundred persons attended the Power of More Business Expo Sept. 28 at the Market Square pavilion at Crocker Park in Westlake, according to John Sobolewski, executive director of the association of West Side chambers of commerce that work together on promotional activities.

“We sold out 113 booths,” Sobolewski said. Crocker Park proved to be a good, centralized location that drew the entrepreneurs and professionals exhibitors hoped to meet, he added. “It was the business audience we wanted.”

(Photo by Kevin Kelley) Thomas Wasinski of AerialAgents, an aerial photography and videography company, demonstrates one of his firm’s drones.

The Power of More group includes the chambers of Fairview Park, North Ridgeville, North Olmsted, Olmsted Falls and Olmsted Township, as well as the West Shore Chamber – which encompasses Westlake and Bay Village – and the North Coast Chamber – which includes Avon, Avon Lake, Sheffield and Sheffield Lake.

(Photo by Kevin Kelley) Renee Grendow, Camden Grendow, Brendan Cooney, Rob Grendow and Bob Davies of Danny Boy’s Italian Eatery, which has locations in Rocky River and North Olmsted, 

Posted in News, Photo / Slideshow | Tagged ,
«

 

Archives

RSS Syndication