Chamber leaders happy with expo location

Several hundred persons attended the Power of More Business Expo Sept. 28 at the Market Square pavilion at Crocker Park in Westlake, according to John Sobolewski, executive director of the association of West Side chambers of commerce that work together on promotional activities.

“We sold out 113 booths,” Sobolewski said. Crocker Park proved to be a good, centralized location that drew the entrepreneurs and professionals exhibitors hoped to meet, he added. “It was the business audience we wanted.”

The Power of More group includes the chambers of Fairview Park, North Ridgeville, North Olmsted, Olmsted Falls and Olmsted Township, as well as the West Shore Chamber – which encompasses Westlake and Bay Village – and the North Coast Chamber – which includes Avon, Avon Lake, Sheffield and Sheffield Lake.