Cavs’ Smith ticketed in Bay Village for reckless operation

BAY VILLAGE – Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith likes to drive fast on more than just the basketball court apparently.

Bay Village City Police said they cited Smith, 32, for reckless operation of a vehicle early Oct. 12 on Lake Road. Bay officers said they had been alerted by their Westlake counterparts to a Dodge Challenger speeding through an I-90 construction area at about 1 a.m.. Bay Village police said the vehicle exited and headed west on Lake Road, where it was stopped by their department and cited for reckless operation. The report didn’t cite a specific speed. A family member drove the vehicle home. Smith is scheduled to appear in Rocky River municipal court Oct. 25.