Bridge fence will save lives, family says

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK – Michelle Biggins does not want anyone else to jump off the Lorain Road bridge that spans the Rocky River Valley.

On Nov. 14, 2004, her daughter, Mindy, died after jumping off the bridge that connects Fairview Park and Cleveland.

Over the past two years, Michelle Biggins has made it her mission to have a safety fence installed on the bridge to prevent despondent individuals from stepping over the guardrail and falling 130 feet to their death.

She is close to achieving her goal.

Fairview Park’s Planning and Design Commission members approved the fence plan by a 7-0 vote at their Sept. 20 meeting. Because the project involves public infrastructure, state law and the Fairview Park city charter require the plan also be approved by city council, which will consider it in coming weeks. Council is expected to vote on it Nov. 6.

If Fairview Park City Council approves the plan, the fence should be installed in the spring.

Biggins said her mission, the Mindy Mending Bridges Project, has not always been easy.

She described a “roller coaster”of emails, letters and phone calls, all made in an attempt to navigate governmental bureaucracy to determine what entity would put up and pay for a fence.

Originally maintained by Cuyahoga County, responsibility for the bridge was transferred to the Ohio Department of Transportation several years ago. A quarter of the bridge is located within Cleveland’s boundary, with the other 75 percent in Fairview Park. That meant both municipalities would need to approve a fence.

Biggins presented a 6,000-signature petition to the city councils of Cleveland and Fairview Park asking for the fence. Cleveland’s planning commission and city council approved the fence plan this past summer.

An early proposal by the state to install an “inverted J” fence, used on highway overpasses to prevent objects from being thrown at passing cars, was rejected by Fairview Park leaders on aesthetic grounds.

“We told them that design was unacceptable for our bridge,” Mayor Eileen Patton said.

Ultimately, ODOT proposed a vinyl-coated fence – eight feet from the bridge deck, four feet from the existing railing – across the span of the bridge.

The project is estimated to cost about $800,000 and paid entirely by the state, said Mike Herceg, ODOT’s bridge engineer. The project will also include painting the steel railings, pylons and light polls. Street lighting will be replaced by LED bulbs, and sidewalks will be sealed and rust will be eliminated, he said.

The initial “inverted J” fence proposal was estimated at $400,000 and did not include any elements beyond the fence, Herceg said.

For the first decade following Mindy’s death, the Biggins family and friends gathered on Aug. 11, her birthday, at a friend’s house for a horseshoe tournament to raise money for various organizations that had some connection to their daughter. The fundraisers endowed scholarships at the schools Mindy attended – the University of Toledo, St. Joseph Academy and Our Lady of Angels grade school, where she was a kindergarten teacher at the time of her death. Smartboards for the grade school’s kindergarten and first-grade classrooms were purchased in her memory.

The Biggins family also participates in the Suicide Prevention Education Alliance’s annual Into the Light Walk at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The event is intended to shine a spotlight on the problem of depression and suicide and provide a way for survivors of suicide to experience healing. This year’s walk was April 23.

Mindy’s mother said her daughter, who was 24 and sharing an apartment with a friend in Lakewood, displayed no indications of distress to family or friends prior to her death.

“She never showed any signs of depression,” Biggins said of Mindy, the oldest of three children. “She was just a wonderful person.”

After Mindy’s death, her car was found parked at the west end of the bridge, at the former Mandley-Vetrovsky Funeral Home, where the RiverSouth Modern Ecohomes townhouse development now stands.

The bridge can still bring strong emotions to the surface, Biggins said.

“For the first couple of years, I avoided driving over it, but now I do,” she said.

In 2015, Biggins and her husband, Marty, were driving across it one night when traffic was backed up because of police activity in the middle of the bridge. They suspected police were responding to a jumper.

“It was a haunting feeling,” recalled Biggins recalled, who lives in Cleveland. “We never said a word to each other.”

A friend in law enforcement later confirmed their suspicions had been right.

The next morning they decided they had to do something about the suicide deaths from the bridge. That lead to the Mindy Mending Bridges Project.

Also that year, they learned that a relative of a family friend had nearly jumped from the bridge.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, of the 1,525 deaths by suicide from 2007 to 2016, records show 55 have died by jumping from a bridge in the county. Eight of those deaths, including one in 2016, were from the Lorain Road bridge.

In the summer of 2013, scenes for the movie “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” were filmed on the Lorain Road bridge.