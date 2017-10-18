Bay to crack seal Lake, Wolf roads before winter

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – City Council awarded a $49,600 contract Oct. 9 to Specialized Construction, Inc. of Cuyahoga Heights to do crack sealing work on Wolf and Lake roads.

Officials said the work will better prepare the two roads for winter as well as help to preserve them longer.

Interim Service Director Jon Leskovec said the work will not cause any detours or major traffic issues. The job will take about four days.

“It’s going to be a rolling work site, meaning they’re going to do the work and keep moving,” he said. “There might be a slight delay as they move traffic around it, depending on the time of day.”

The company did the crack sealing work on Dover Center Road last year, Leskovec said,

He said Specialized Construction has work scheduled to be done before Dec. 1. The company is working with the city to finalize the starting date.

Mayor Paul Koomar said afterward the work will have short and long-term benefits for the city.

“We want to do what we can to make sure our roads are in good condition to deal with winter weather,” he said.