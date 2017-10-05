Bay sophomore, community ‘Light the Night’ in fight against blood cancer

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – Jane Finley is not fighting her cancer alone.

The 15-year-old sophomore at Bay High School whose cancer is in remission after two bouts with Hodgkins Lymphoma, was a primary organizer of Bay’s Light the Night walk and event for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Thursday at the Bay High School athletic field. Many walkers wore lavender, the color of cancer awareness, and had the slogan, NoOneFightsAlone, on signs and clothing.

“I can definitely feel the support from people all around me,” Finley said prior to the event. “Not just at the events like this but all around the school and the city throughout everything that’s been happening.”

For the past two years, people have joined together for the Light the Night event at Bay High School to raise awareness of blood cancer in children and raise money to fight disease. Last year the event was folded into the school’s Homecoming Week.

After being one of those honored for their fight against blood disease at last year’s walk, Finley spoke and also introduced the crowd to the five children (who are not identified by their full name) recognized this year. The throng of about 1,000 people lit luminarias along the route from the athletic field to just outside Bay High School. A check of the $7,500 raised was presented the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society after the group concluded its walk.

Finley, who is on the Bay High Rockettes team, is a singer and participates in a wide range of school and community events.

“It’s all pretty amazing to me at times,” she said. “But Bay is a great place with a lot of wonderful people.”

One is Finley’s friend and neighbor is Grace Linehan, a Bay High School senior who spoke at the event and worked on raising donations.

“I’ve always been interested in helping other people out,” said Linehan, 17, who is president of Bay’s Youth Philanthropy Association, an organization designed to aid other people. “I’m going to major in something at college which leads to strong community service as a career.”

Linehan said it is personal when she helps Finley.

“Jane gets so much done around the school and Bay and she’s a good person and good to be with in many ways,” she said.

Bay High School Principal Jason Martin lauded the two students and all who have helped them.

“Seeing all the students set their mind to a project like this and seeing them not only get it done, but the effect is has on the community around them is one of the great things about being in this job,” he said. “They just don’t stop working at what they’re doing until they get something good done.”

Martin said there is a strong level of commitment from the students to the Light the Night and work to battle blood cancer.

“It’s definitely one of the major projects I’ve seen them take on,” Martin, who is in his 13th year at the school as either principal or assistant principal.

Char Shryock, the Bay school’s director of curriculum and instruction, admires how the students and school as a whole have blended the Light the Night goal into the high school’s homecoming activities the last two years.

“It says a lot for the students and what they believe in,” she said. “It’s something which unites them and the school with something which affects the community and many other people.”

Finley said she will continue her efforts in fighting blood cancer, especially in children, in many areas and appreciates her hometown joining her in that fight.

“It’s touched a lot of people, not just myself,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of wonderful people and we’re all working towards that same goal.”