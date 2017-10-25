Bay schools hire new treasurer

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – Nicole Spriggs was hired in mid-October as the treasurer for the Bay Village City School district.

Spriggs, 54, is currently treasurer of the Midview School District in Grafton. She was selected after the board interviewed six candidates of the 24 applicants for the job. She is replacing Kevin Robertson, who was fired by the district after he was convicted of domestic violence earlier this year.

Spriggs will begin work at the Bay Village district in November. Her annual salary will be $122,000.

“I was drawn to the Bay Village district because you have such a strong sense of community here,” Spriggs said. “There is a sense of pride and working together to make sure students get the best education possible. I am very excited to be coming to work for the Bay Village Schools.”

Spriggs has served as treasurer for the Midview Local School District in Grafton since 2012. Previously, she served 12 years as treasurer for the Edison Local School District (formerly Berlin-Milan) in Milan, Ohio, for one year at the Norwalk City School District, and began her treasurer’s career serving three years at the Monroeville Local School District. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in accounting from Ashland University. She earned an MBA in human resources from Baldwin-Wallace University.

“There is a lot of work involving the human resources area in the treasurer’s office,” Spriggs said. “Whether it is unemployment or workman’s compensation, healthcare benefits, contract negotiations, or compensation packages, I wanted to know much more about these responsibilities.”

At Midview, Spriggs chaired the Wellness Committee, bringing in activities to promote wellness for school staff, whatever their current fitness level. “A healthy staff is good for the district and taxpayers for many reasons,” she said, “Higher productivity, lower absenteeism, and ultimately lower healthcare premiums are financial benefits. But another reason is that we are role models for our students, and we need to model those important behaviors.”

“Nikki is knowledgeable, approachable and experienced,” school board President Gayatry Jacob-Mosier said. “We had some very strong candidates apply. I think we really hit a home run in finding Nikki to fill our treasurer position.”

Jacob-Mosier said the board appreciated Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Daryl Stumph, being Treasurer Pro Tempore while the board conducted its search for a permanent treasurer to replace Robertson.