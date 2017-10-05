Area Halloween, Fall activities promise seasonal fun

By NICOLE HENNESSY
WESTSHORE – Fall is a time for Halloween-themed events!
Head out on a hike, wander through a local event, or venture to the country, driving or biking back roads to slow down and marvel at the colorful leaves. Pick and carve jack-o-lanterns. Get lost in a corn maze. Drink warm cider and freshly-baked treats.
Keep this roundup of regional events handy to help plan your family’s fall season.
BAY VILLAGE
What: Lake Erie Nature and Science Center Halloween celebration and hayride
Where: 28772 Wolf Road.
When: 6-9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27
Cost: $14 for adults/$9 for children 2 and up. Age 1 and under free (includes dinner)
More info: For all ages. Put on a costume and trick or treat through wildlife gardens. Make a Halloween craft. Hop on a hayride. Enjoy a family-friendly holiday show in the planetarium, Eat dinner and relax by a crackling fireplace
Contact: lensc.org, 440-871-2900
What: Bay Rockets Association Trick or Treat the Track
Where: Bay High School, 29230 Wolf Road
When: 5-6:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27
Cost: $8 adults/$10 children ages 3-12. Child must be with adult.
More info.: For adults and ages 3-12. Activities include entrance to trick or treat the track, collection bag and candy. A Rocket meal of hot dog, chips and candy, activities and entrance to game between Bay and Valley Forge high schools. Costumes encouraged to show spirit for Bay Rockets but people asked to remember elementary school guidelines of no fake blood, weapons, masks and items scary for young children. Event limited to 500 people. Pre-registration only by Oct. 19. Include Children’s name and date of birth. Adult chaperone’s name, phone, email. Number of children attending times $10 and number of adults times $8, and total cost. Make check payable to Bay Rocket Association and send form to c/o of Jana Roach 28036 Osborn Road. Bayrocket1@gmail.com
What: Boo Village 2017
Where: Byway Cabin, 27400 Wolf Road
When: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct 28.
Cost: Free
More info.: Starts at Bayway Cabin at noon. Monster March from Bay Village Square up Dover Center to Dover Commons Shopping Center. Two bikes will be awarded for best costume and designs.
Contact: Call Vivid Jewelers. 440-835-0111. Ask for Krista or Jenna
What: Trick-or-Treat
When: From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
FAIRVIEW PARK
What: Fall Fest 2017
Where: Fairview Park Recreation Department at the Gemini Center, 21225 Lorain Road.
When: 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 15
Cost: Free
More info.: An afternoon of games, entertainment and fun for the whole family to celebrate all things Fall at the Gemini Center.
Website: 4fairviewparkrec.com/fall-fest.html, 440-356-4444
What: Fairview Centre Halloween Bash
Where: Fairview Centre shopping plaza, 21593 Lorain Road
When: 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21
Cost: Free
Website: facebook.com/Fairview-Centre-236258413059196/
More info.: Face painting, balloon art, interactive games, photo booth, spin art, wax hand machine, petting zoo, pony rides, and pumpkin decorating.
What: Fairview Park Women’s Club Halloween Happy Hour
Where:Two Bucks restaurant, 24108 Lorain Road, North Olmsted
When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21
Cost: $20 per person, includes food and two drinks
More info.: Proceeds from this event, which includes a costume contest, go toward student scholarships. Email FairviewParkWC@gmail.com for tickets.
Website: fairviewparkwomensclub.org/
What: Teen Zone: Tiny Spinning Ghosts
Where: Fairview Park Branch Library, 21255 Lorain Road
When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23
Cost: Free
More info.: Create a wire ghost sculpture and make it spin by building a homopolar motor using a AA battery and neodymium magnets. Get your ghost spinning in time for Halloween. Registration and release form signed by parent/guardian required.
Website: cuyahogalibrary.org/Branches/Fairview-Park.aspx, 440-333-4700
What: American Legion Halloween Party
Where: American Legion Post 738, 19311 Lorain Road
When: 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28
Cost: $10 per person with cash bar. Call 440-356-2110 for reservations.
More info.: Come play like a kid again at the Halloween party hosted by American Legion Post 738. The party will have a 1960s theme with a little country music. Costumes are optional. Tim Whalen & Sundown will play from 7-10 p.m.
Website: facebook.com/Post738/
What: Trick-or-Treat
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
LAKEWOOD
What: Spooky Pooch Parade
Where: Lakewood’s Kauffman Park, on Detroit Avenue across from the library.
When: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Saturday Oct. 21. Dog parade at 2 p.m.
Cost: Advance registration $10 per dog; day of registration $15 per dog
Contact: spookypoochparade.com / 216-521-0655
What: H2O Pumpkin Palooza
Where: Garfield Middle School, 13114 Detroit Ave.
When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28
Cost: Free to enter; participation in activities requires ticket purchases.
More info.: Come enjoy games, crafts, face-painting, food, entertainment, story times, pumpkin carving, a haunted stage, and a raffle featuring dozens of artistically-decorated pumpkins! Supports the hunger relief efforts of Lakewood Community Services Center and Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp.Please also bring a canned good to donate
Website: facebook.com/events/253363095186931/
What: Trick-or-Treat
When: From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
NORTH OLMSTED
What: MallStars Malloween
Where: Great Northern Mall, 4954 Great Northern Blvd.
When: 11 a.m. –1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29
Cost: Free
More info.: For 10 and younger. Dress in costumes monsters, superheroes, princesses, kings and queens, ghosts and ghouls (no full facial masks or toy weapons please) for mall-wide trick or treating. Halloween themed photo ops, games, magic performance, balloon twists and Flower the Clown. Must with be with adult.
Contact: Shoppinggreatnorthernmall.com, 440-734-6304.
What: Slightly Scary Stories
Where: North Olmsted branch Cuyahoga County Public Library, 27403 Lorain Road.
When: 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30
Cost: Free
More info.: Families can attend show of slightly scary stories performed by sixth through 12th graders. Pre-register on line.
Contact: cuyahogalibrary.org/Branches/North-Olmsted, 440-777-6211.
What: Trick-or-Treat
When: From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
North Ridgeville
What: Retro Halloween Weekend at the Aut-O-Rrama Twin Drive-In
Where: Aut-O-Rrama Twin Drive-In, 33395 Lorain Road
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday Oct. 7
Cost: Adults ages 12 and over: $10; Children ages 4-11: $5; and Children ages 3 and under: FREE
More info.: Halloween classics on both screens, one family-oriented, the other not; showings will be paired with fun activities and Trunk or Treating.
Contact: Autoramadrivein.com, 440-327-9595
ROCKY RIVER
What: Oktoberfest
Where: Rocky River Senior Center, 21012 Hilliard Blvd.
When: Lunch at noon; show at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5
Cost: $30 lunch and show. $10 show only
More info.: Music provided by Chardon Polka Band. Catered by Hofbrauhaus of Cleveland.
Contact: 440-333-6660
What: Kiwanis Trunk or Treat
Where: Rocky River Senior Center parking lot, 21012 HilliardBlvd.
When: 5 p.m. –7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23
Cost: Free
What: Halloween party and costume contest
Where: The Beachcliff Tavern, 19245 Detroit Road
When: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Oct. 28
Cost: Free
More info.: Think you can out-costume everyone else? Try your luck in the costume contest! Event will include live music
Contact: Beachclifftavern.com, 440-333-4686
What: Trick-or-Treat
When: From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
WESTLAKE
What: Friday the 13th Fundraiser
Where: Westlake Historical Society’s Clague House Museum, 1371 Clague Road
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13
Cost: Tickets cost $21 and must be purchased online
More info.: An evening of ghost stories, tales of the past and the opportunity to see the Clague House Museum at night. This fundraiser will benefit the society’s flag fund. Refreshments will also be served. Not appropriate for those under 14.
Contact: westlakeohiohistory.org/friday-the-13-fundraiser.html, call Lysa Stanton at 440-808-1961 for more information.
What: Fall Festival and Pumpkin Hunt
Where: Westlake Recreation Center, 28955 Hilliard Boulevard
When: 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14
Cost: Free
More info.: The fun family festival for kids ages 9 and younger includes a pumpkin hunt, face painters, hay rides, refreshments, inflatables and more. The pumpkin hunt will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration for the pumpkin patch is required and will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 .or until full, whichever comes first.
Contact: cityofwestlake.org/287/Recreation, 440-808-5700
What: The Haunted Treat Trail
Where: Westlake Recreation Center, 28955 Hilliard Blvd.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20
Cost: $3 per person for rec center members, $4 per person for non-members and $5 on the day of the event. Pre-registration is encouraged.
More info.: For ages 8 and younger. Ghosts, goblins and graveyards fill the haunted trail behind the rec center between the pond and the tennis courts. There will be plenty of treat stops along the way so bring your bag and wear a costume. Refreshments will be available at the end of the trail.
Contact: cityofwestlake.org/287/Recreation, 440-808-5700
What: Trick & Treats presented by St. Edward High School
Where: Crocker Park, Westlake
When: Noon–4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
Cost: Free
More info.: The pet costume contest begins at noon, and trick-or-treating begins at 1 p.m. Family-friendly music by The Real PopFusion at the Main Stage the rest of the afternoon. Food trucks will be on hand.
Contact: crockerpark.com/event/crocker-park-halloween-celebration/ , 440-871-6880
What: Trick-or-treat at Clague House Museum
Where: Westlake Historical Society’s Clague House Museum, 1371 Clague Road
When: 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31
Cost: Free
More info.: Besides trick-or-treat, refreshments, crafts for the children and tours of the museum will be offered.
Contact: westlakeohiohistory.org, 216-848-0680
What: Trick-or-Treat
When: From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.