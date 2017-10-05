Area Halloween, Fall activities promise seasonal fun

By NICOLE HENNESSY

WESTSHORE – Fall is a time for Halloween-themed events!

Head out on a hike, wander through a local event, or venture to the country, driving or biking back roads to slow down and marvel at the colorful leaves. Pick and carve jack-o-lanterns. Get lost in a corn maze. Drink warm cider and freshly-baked treats.

And don’t forget to take lots of photos! Send them to editor@2presspapers.com and your family could be featured in the paper! Also, know of an event that’s not listed? Let us know!

Keep this roundup of regional events handy to help plan your family’s fall season.

BAY VILLAGE

What: Lake Erie Nature and Science Center Halloween celebration and hayride

Where: 28772 Wolf Road.

When: 6-9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27

Cost: $14 for adults/$9 for children 2 and up. Age 1 and under free (includes dinner)

More info: For all ages. Put on a costume and trick or treat through wildlife gardens. Make a Halloween craft. Hop on a hayride. Enjoy a family-friendly holiday show in the planetarium, Eat dinner and relax by a crackling fireplace

Contact: lensc.org, 440-871-2900

What: Bay Rockets Association Trick or Treat the Track

Where: Bay High School, 29230 Wolf Road

When: 5-6:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27

Cost: $8 adults/$10 children ages 3-12. Child must be with adult.

More info.: For adults and ages 3-12. Activities include entrance to trick or treat the track, collection bag and candy. A Rocket meal of hot dog, chips and candy, activities and entrance to game between Bay and Valley Forge high schools. Costumes encouraged to show spirit for Bay Rockets but people asked to remember elementary school guidelines of no fake blood, weapons, masks and items scary for young children. Event limited to 500 people. Pre-registration only by Oct. 19. Include Children’s name and date of birth. Adult chaperone’s name, phone, email. Number of children attending times $10 and number of adults times $8, and total cost. Make check payable to Bay Rocket Association and send form to c/o of Jana Roach 28036 Osborn Road. Bayrocket1@gmail.com

What: Boo Village 2017

Where: Byway Cabin, 27400 Wolf Road

When: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct 28.

Cost: Free

More info.: Starts at Bayway Cabin at noon. Monster March from Bay Village Square up Dover Center to Dover Commons Shopping Center. Two bikes will be awarded for best costume and designs.

Contact: Call Vivid Jewelers. 440-835-0111. Ask for Krista or Jenna

What: Trick-or-Treat

When: From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

FAIRVIEW PARK

What: Fall Fest 2017

Where: Fairview Park Recreation Department at the Gemini Center, 21225 Lorain Road.

When: 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 15

Cost: Free

More info.: An afternoon of games, entertainment and fun for the whole family to celebrate all things Fall at the Gemini Center.

Website: 4fairviewparkrec.com/fall-fest.html, 440-356-4444

What: Fairview Centre Halloween Bash

Where: Fairview Centre shopping plaza, 21593 Lorain Road

When: 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21

Cost: Free

Website: facebook.com/Fairview-Centre-236258413059196/

More info.: Face painting, balloon art, interactive games, photo booth, spin art, wax hand machine, petting zoo, pony rides, and pumpkin decorating.

What: Fairview Park Women’s Club Halloween Happy Hour

Where:Two Bucks restaurant, 24108 Lorain Road, North Olmsted

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21

Cost: $20 per person, includes food and two drinks

More info.: Proceeds from this event, which includes a costume contest, go toward student scholarships. Email FairviewParkWC@gmail.com for tickets.

Website: fairviewparkwomensclub.org/

What: Teen Zone: Tiny Spinning Ghosts

Where: Fairview Park Branch Library, 21255 Lorain Road

When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23

Cost: Free

More info.: Create a wire ghost sculpture and make it spin by building a homopolar motor using a AA battery and neodymium magnets. Get your ghost spinning in time for Halloween. Registration and release form signed by parent/guardian required.

Website: cuyahogalibrary.org/Branches/Fairview-Park.aspx, 440-333-4700

What: American Legion Halloween Party

Where: American Legion Post 738, 19311 Lorain Road

When: 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28

Cost: $10 per person with cash bar. Call 440-356-2110 for reservations.

More info.: Come play like a kid again at the Halloween party hosted by American Legion Post 738. The party will have a 1960s theme with a little country music. Costumes are optional. Tim Whalen & Sundown will play from 7-10 p.m.

Website: facebook.com/Post738/

What: Westgate Trick-or-Treat

Where: Westgate Shopping Center, West 210th Street and Center Ridge Road When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 Cost: Free More info.: Stroll through Westgate Shopping Center and trick-or-treat at participating retailers, which will be marked with a special sign in the window. Wear your best costume and participate in the Halloween Selfie contest. Website: westgateohio.com/ or facebook.com/westgatefairviewpark/ What: Fairview Park PTA Boo Breakfast Where:Applebee’s Grill and Bar Restaurant at Westgate Shopping Center, 20705 Center Ridge Road When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 Cost: $10 for adults, $8 for children. To purchase tickets, contact Jess Eidson at jchums@hotmail.com. More info.: The Fairview Park PTA will host a pancake and bacon breakfast, with balloon animals and a coloring contest. Website: fairviewparkschools.org/support/pta/

What: Trick-or-Treat

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

LAKEWOOD

What: Spooky Pooch Parade

Where: Lakewood’s Kauffman Park, on Detroit Avenue across from the library.

When: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Saturday Oct. 21. Dog parade at 2 p.m.

Cost: Advance registration $10 per dog; day of registration $15 per dog

Contact: spookypoochparade.com / 216-521-0655

What: H2O Pumpkin Palooza

Where: Garfield Middle School, 13114 Detroit Ave.

When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28

Cost: Free to enter; participation in activities requires ticket purchases.

More info.: Come enjoy games, crafts, face-painting, food, entertainment, story times, pumpkin carving, a haunted stage, and a raffle featuring dozens of artistically-decorated pumpkins! Supports the hunger relief efforts of Lakewood Community Services Center and Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp.Please also bring a canned good to donate

Website: facebook.com/events/253363095186931/

What: Trick-or-Treat

When: From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

NORTH OLMSTED

What: MallStars Malloween

Where: Great Northern Mall, 4954 Great Northern Blvd.

When: 11 a.m. –1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

Cost: Free

More info.: For 10 and younger. Dress in costumes monsters, superheroes, princesses, kings and queens, ghosts and ghouls (no full facial masks or toy weapons please) for mall-wide trick or treating. Halloween themed photo ops, games, magic performance, balloon twists and Flower the Clown. Must with be with adult.

Contact: Shoppinggreatnorthernmall.com, 440-734-6304.

What: Slightly Scary Stories

Where: North Olmsted branch Cuyahoga County Public Library, 27403 Lorain Road.

When: 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30

Cost: Free

More info.: Families can attend show of slightly scary stories performed by sixth through 12th graders. Pre-register on line.

Contact: cuyahogalibrary.org/Branches/North-Olmsted, 440-777-6211.

What: Trick-or-Treat

When: From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

North Ridgeville

What: Retro Halloween Weekend at the Aut-O-Rrama Twin Drive-In

Where: Aut-O-Rrama Twin Drive-In, 33395 Lorain Road

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday Oct. 7

Cost: Adults ages 12 and over: $10; Children ages 4-11: $5; and Children ages 3 and under: FREE

More info.: Halloween classics on both screens, one family-oriented, the other not; showings will be paired with fun activities and Trunk or Treating.

Contact: Autoramadrivein.com, 440-327-9595

ROCKY RIVER

What: Oktoberfest

Where: Rocky River Senior Center, 21012 Hilliard Blvd.

When: Lunch at noon; show at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5

Cost: $30 lunch and show. $10 show only

More info.: Music provided by Chardon Polka Band. Catered by Hofbrauhaus of Cleveland.

Contact: 440-333-6660

What: Kiwanis Trunk or Treat

Where: Rocky River Senior Center parking lot, 21012 HilliardBlvd.

When: 5 p.m. –7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23

Cost: Free

What: Halloween party and costume contest

Where: The Beachcliff Tavern, 19245 Detroit Road

When: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Oct. 28

Cost: Free

More info.: Think you can out-costume everyone else? Try your luck in the costume contest! Event will include live music

Contact: Beachclifftavern.com, 440-333-4686

What: Trick-or-Treat

When: From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

WESTLAKE

What: Friday the 13th Fundraiser

Where: Westlake Historical Society’s Clague House Museum, 1371 Clague Road

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13

Cost: Tickets cost $21 and must be purchased online

More info.: An evening of ghost stories, tales of the past and the opportunity to see the Clague House Museum at night. This fundraiser will benefit the society’s flag fund. Refreshments will also be served. Not appropriate for those under 14.

Contact: westlakeohiohistory.org/friday-the-13-fundraiser.html, call Lysa Stanton at 440-808-1961 for more information.

What: Fall Festival and Pumpkin Hunt

Where: Westlake Recreation Center, 28955 Hilliard Boulevard

When: 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14

Cost: Free

More info.: The fun family festival for kids ages 9 and younger includes a pumpkin hunt, face painters, hay rides, refreshments, inflatables and more. The pumpkin hunt will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration for the pumpkin patch is required and will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 .or until full, whichever comes first.

Contact: cityofwestlake.org/287/Recreation, 440-808-5700

What: The Haunted Treat Trail

Where: Westlake Recreation Center, 28955 Hilliard Blvd.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20

Cost: $3 per person for rec center members, $4 per person for non-members and $5 on the day of the event. Pre-registration is encouraged.

More info.: For ages 8 and younger. Ghosts, goblins and graveyards fill the haunted trail behind the rec center between the pond and the tennis courts. There will be plenty of treat stops along the way so bring your bag and wear a costume. Refreshments will be available at the end of the trail.

Contact: cityofwestlake.org/287/Recreation, 440-808-5700

What: Trick & Treats presented by St. Edward High School

Where: Crocker Park, Westlake

When: Noon–4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Cost: Free

More info.: The pet costume contest begins at noon, and trick-or-treating begins at 1 p.m. Family-friendly music by The Real PopFusion at the Main Stage the rest of the afternoon. Food trucks will be on hand.

Contact: crockerpark.com/event/crocker-park-halloween-celebration/ , 440-871-6880

What: Trick-or-treat at Clague House Museum

Where: Westlake Historical Society’s Clague House Museum, 1371 Clague Road

When: 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31

Cost: Free

More info.: Besides trick-or-treat, refreshments, crafts for the children and tours of the museum will be offered.

Contact: westlakeohiohistory.org, 216-848-0680

What: Trick-or-Treat

When: From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.