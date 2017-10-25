All four Bay schools get national PTA award

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – The school district swept the National PTA Schools of Excellence awards.

All four schools received the designation this month.

Bay Village schools Superintendent Clint Keener said the award backs up research that strong school-family relationships impact student achievement.

“We are blessed to have involved families who care deeply about their children’s education in the Bay Village Schools,” he said. “Their involvement is a key factor in our success.”

To be considered requires a rigorous examination of family-school relationships against national standards, which includes welcoming families, communicating effectively and supporting student success.

Bay PTA and school officials focused on the goal of health and safety of students, McCarty said. They made a plan that incorporated national standards for family-school partnerships and had an event at each school focusing on meeting the standards.

Normandy Elementary focused on healthy lifestyles at home and at school. It held a “PiYo [pilates-yoga] Live Family Fitness Fun” evening that communicated the importance of healthy activity to learning, and demonstrated the school-PTA partnership.

Westerly Elementary’s event was a cyber-awareness and anti-bullying program. Bay Village City Police Detective Kevin Krolkosky presented parents with strategies and tools to help them face the challenges presented by youngsters having access to the internet. School staff, along with Bay Village police, worked with students throughout the year addressing internet safety and cyber-bullying.

At Bay Middle School, community health providers, first responders and fitness and nutrition professionals played a significant role at a health fair. They provided information, demonstrations and interactive activities to teach students about healthy choices. The PTA provided volunteers, as well as a table of healthy snacks.

Bay High School used the community partnership approach to promote healthy lifestyles at home and at school. The Bay High PTSA co-sponsored the annual May in Bay 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run. This led to the events having more participants than ever before.

This is the second time the schools have earned the recognition. Bay High School, Normandy Elementary and Westerly Elementary School received the honor in 2014, with Bay Middle School receiving it in 2015. This year, PTA Council President Cheryll McCarty coordinated all the district’s PTA’s award applications to put them on the same two-year cycle.