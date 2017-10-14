808 owners hope shave ice appeal extends into winter

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

During the summer, it seemed like nothing was busier than 808 Shave Ice. Except maybe the owners, Nick and Kayla Kudej.

The 26-year-old couple, who grew up in Rocky River, opened their Lorain Road store June 3. They married in early September. And they just bought a house in North Olmsted.

“It was a crazy year,” Nick Kudej said.

Kudej was introduced to shave ice during family vacations to Hawaii. Japanese workers in the sugar cane plantations and pineapple fields on the island shaved blocks of ice with machetes, then poured flavored juices on them.

The particular version of shave ice that’s popular in Hawaii is different from snow cones, Kudej said. The ice is shaved, not crushed.

Kudej’s entrepreneurial instinct told him it would be popular in Northeast Ohio.

“There was nothing really like it in this area,” he said.

Kudej, who works full time as a commercial banker, believed the business would be successful. But he had no idea his small storefront would attract such long lines on summer’s hottest days and nights.

“We have a lot of repeat customers,” Kudej said. In fact, two customers come in literally every day, he said. The store, which employs 10 to 14 part-time workers, created unique buttons on their register system just for them.

808 Shave Ice (808 is Hawaii’s area code) filters water to create the ice and purchases all but one of its 33 flavors from suppliers in Hawaii. The flavors use 100 percent pure cane sugar as opposed to high fructose corn syrup, Kudej said.

The reason is superior taste, Kudej said. His favorite is blue Hawaii, while the most popular with customers is blue raspberry.

Kudej, who purchased the freestanding building, said he and his wife have made a six-figure investment in the business. He’s been more than pleasantly surprised by 808’s early popularity. But the question is whether the summer treat will be seen as a novelty or has staying power.

And whether people will still seek their favorite flavors in cold weather.

Kudej said he’s been asked by many customers if he’s staying open in the winter.

His plan from November through March is to open Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays. A small indoor-seating area will enable service on the coldest of days. 808 also sells a variety of tea and coffee.

Kudej said he hopes to eventually open a second location, but has not decided where.

“We have a lot of East Side requests,” he said.

808 Shave Ice is located at 21280 Lorain Road.