Zoning board denies RiverSouth resident variance for hot tub

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

Should the owner of a townhouse in the RiverSouth Modern Ecohomes development be allowed to place a hot tub and grill on his small side yard?

Fairview Park’s Board of Zoning and Building Appeals said no.

The five-person board denied Michael Richards three of the four variances he sought at its Sept. 11 meeting .

For 90 minutes, the board discussed the merits of the variance requests by Richards. His attorney, Lynn R. Larsen, argued the board should waive the city’s zoning and allow the requests because of “practical difficulties,” namely that Richards does not have a backyard to put a grill and hot tub, which are permitted in Fairview Park in back yards but not side yards. The roof of the townhouse, Larsen said, was not engineered to hold the weight of a hot tub.

“He purchased this property,” Larsen said. “He’s entitled to use it.”

If the variances are not granted, Richards’s attorney argued, he can not make any beneficial use of the side yard, which he bought after he purchased the townhouse.

Some of Richards”s RiverSouth neighbors wrote to the zoning board complaining construction of his side yard will block their views of the Rocky River Reservation, which was a key selling point to homeowners by Andrew Brickman and his Brickhaus Partners real estate company. Approval to build a six-foot fence around the side yard, as opposed to the four-foot permitted height, was another variance Richards sought.

Larsen argued a sightline study proved neighbors’ views would not be affected by his planned side yard construction, and even if they were, the neighbors did not have a contract to prove a they owned a right to the view.

John Kelley said that townhouse residents had not been consulted on Richards’s plans because the homeowner’s association is still controlled by Brickman because many units have not yet been sold.

“If you wanted to have a hot tub or those types of recreational facilities, you should have bought a single-family house and not a multi-family unit that is very dense,” Kelley said.

Another of Richards’s neighbors, Kimberly Yoder, also said the hot tub is not appropriate for the high-density townhouse development.

“If I’m sitting in my living room couch looking out the window, I do not want to look down into a hot tub and see people having a party out on the ground,” Yoder said.

Besides denying the fence variance, the zoning board rejected the variance to place the hot tub and grill in a side yard, as well as one that would allow Richards to place structures closer to the lot line than the five-foot standard. In all three cases, the board voted 3-1, with Jim Shea in favor of the variances.

By a 3-1 vote, the board granted Richards a variance to build a parking space in the side yard with pavers rather than the standard cement. Member Diane Herman dissented in that vote.

Board Chairwoman Mary Ann Vanschoor recused herself from the voting because, years earlier, she had won a prize in a raffle sponsored by Brickman.

After the votes, Richards said he would consult with his attorney before deciding whether to challenge the rulings in court.

Andrew Brickman said most RiverSouth residents who had units for which a side yard was available purchased one.