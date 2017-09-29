Westlake Briefs – Sept. 27, 2017

By KEVIN KELLEY

Westlake High junior scores perfect 36 on ACT

Westlake High School junior Isabella DiGiulio recently scored a perfect 36 on the ACT college entrance exam. Isabella said she prepared by reviewing practice questions on the ACT website.

Isabella participates in competitive gymnastics through the club team North Olmsted Gymnastics and is a member of the WHS varsity gymnastics team, which advanced to district competition last year. She plays the French horn in marching band and volunteers at Youth Challenge Sports.

She has just begun her college search but is interested in Duke University and the University of Notre Dame.

Party at Porter Library

An evening of music, food and drinks will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Westlake Porter Public Library, located at 27333 Center Ridge Road. The Jazz Combo from Red Light Roxy, featuring Demetrius Steinmetz on bass and Joe Hunter on piano, will provide entertainment.

Tickets cost $30 in advance at the library or online, partyatporter.eventbrite.com, and $35 at the door. Proceeds will benefit the library. Raffles for gift baskets with wine and gift cards from area businesses such as Hyatt Place Westake and Dave’s Cosmic Subs will be held.

Sponsoring restaurants and food and beverage suppliers will provide food and drink. They include Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant, D’Italia Foods, Heinen’s Grocery Store, Houlihan’s, Ironwood Cafe, John Christ Winery, Si Senor Tacos & Tequila Bar, Sibling Revelry Brewing, Sweet Basil Neopolitan Style Pizzeria and Yard House.

Volunteers for auxiliary police unit sought

Members of the Westlake Auxiliary Police Unit assists police officers by attending to less-urgent issues that would otherwise keep officers from the more important aspects of law enforcement. Duties of auxiliary police include assisting in weather-related emergencies, directs traffic around accidents and at community events, and performing supplemental patrols on weekends.

The unit is currently accepting new members, especially those who are available in the evening. Those interested should download an application from www.cityofwestlake.org/207/Auxiliary-Police-Unit. The application contains additional information about the unit and the process of becoming a member. Applications are also available for pick up at the station. Interested persons may also call Lt. Jerry Vogel on the police department’s non-emergency line at 440-871-3311 with questions.