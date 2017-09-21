Westlake Briefs – Sept. 20, 2017

By KEVIN KELLEY

Groundbreaking ceremony Sept 25 for new elementary school

At its Sept. 7 regular meeting, Westlake City Council approved the preliminary development plan for the new elementary school to be built just west of Westlake Porter Public Library. The city’s planning commission had recommended approval by a 4-0 vote. Council’s vote was 5-0, with Ward 1 Councilwoman Lynda Appel, who works for the Westlake City Schools, abstaining. Ward 3 Councilman Dennis Sullivan was absent.

The plan calls for a traffic light to be installed at Westown Boulevard and Dover Center Road, through which buses to and from the school will pass.

The yet-to-be-named elementary school, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 25. The event will include a symbolic turning of the dirt by the Citizens For Westlake Schools campaign team, Superintendent Scott Goggin, Board of Education members, Mayor Dennis Clough, City Council members, elementary school principals and staff representatives and elementary school students. Parking is available across the street at Westlake United Methodist Church, 27650 Center Ridge Road. Following the groundbreaking ceremony, the school board will hold a meeting at Westlake Porter Public Library.

Party at Porter Library

An evening of music, food and drinks will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Westlake Porter Public Library, located at 27333 Center Ridge Road. The Jazz Combo from Red Light Roxy, featuring Demetrius Steinmetz on bass and Joe Hunter on piano, will provide entertainment.

Tickets cost $30 in advance at the library or online, partyatporter.eventbrite.com, and $35 at the door. Proceeds will benefit the library. Raffles for gift baskets with wine and gift cards from area businesses such as Hyatt Place Westake and Dave’s Cosmic Subs will be held.

Sponsoring restaurants and food and beverage suppliers will provide food and drink. They include Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant, D’Italia Foods, Heinen’s Grocery Store, Houlihan’s, Ironwood Cafe, John Christ Winery, Si Senor Tacos & Tequila Bar, Sibling Revelry Brewing, Sweet Basil Neopolitan Style Pizzeria and Yard House.

Four to enter Westlake Alumni Hall of Fame Sept. 28

The Dover/Westlake Alumni Association’s 2017 Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner will be held Thursday, Sept. 28 at Wagner’s of Westlake, 30855 Center Ridge Road. The Class of 2017 inductees are Tom Beres, Karen Swanson Haan, Ken Krepop and George Christ.

Beres, a 1968 graduate, was a reporter for 37 years at WKYC-TV. He received four Emmy awards and is a member of the Press Club of Cleveland Hall of Fame. Swanson, a 1999 graduate, earned 11 varsity letters – four in basketball, three in volleyball, four in softball – for the Demons and played basketball at the University of Notre Dame. Krepop was a teacher, coach and athletic director over a 31-year career with the district. Christ, during a 33-year career with the district, served as teacher, coach, high school assistant principal, middle school principal and assistant superintendent.

In addition, the many Westlake High graduates of the Dean family, of Dean’s Greenhouse fame, will be honored in October for their contributions to the district and community.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $40 per person. Checks payable to Westlake Alumni Association should be sent to Marybeth Schneidler 30910 Park Ave., Westlake, OH 44145, by Sept. 22. Name, email address, phone number and number of guests attending should be included.