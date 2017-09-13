Westlake Briefs – Sept. 13, 2017

By KEVIN KELLEY

Sample vineyards’ best at Crocker Park Wine Festival

The Crocker Park Wine Festival will be held Friday and Saturday with more than 150 wines from local, national and international producers, as well as select craft beers and spirits.

Produced by Connecting For A Cause, proceeds from the annual festival benefit Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism, a non-profit organization that assists veterans and health related charities. Hours will be 4-10 p.m. Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. Vendors will be located under tents along South Main Street. Tickets can be purchased at www.crockerparkwinefestival.com.



‘The Woman In Black’ haunts Clague Playhouse

Clague Playhouse opens its 90th anniversary season Friday with the ghost play, “The Woman in Black.” Adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from the book by Susan Hill, the supernatural mystery centers around a mysterious specter who relentlessly haunts a small English town.

Directed by Ron Newell, the play stars Bob Goddard, Jeremy Jenkins and Claudia Lillibridg. “The Woman In Black” runs through Oct. 8, with performances at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets cost $16 for adults, $15 for seniors 60-plus, and $10 for students and can be purchased at the box office at 1371 Clague Road, by phone at 440-331-0403 or online at www.clagueplayhouse.org.



Household Hazardous Waste Round Up

Westlake residents needing to dispose of chemicals, pesticides or other hazardous items may do so at the Service Department, located at 741 Bassett Road. Collection hours are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sept. 18 – Sept. 22, and 7:30 a.m. – noon Sept. 23.

Automotive fluids, motor oil, car batteries, kerosene, gasoline, lighter fluid and fluorescent bulbs are among the items accepted. Oil or solvent based paint are accepted, but not latex paint. Contact the Service Department at 440-835-6432 or visit www.cityofwestlake.org/Home-Haz-Waste for more details.



Crossing guards needed

Westlake has a few openings for substitute crossing guards who can fill in as needed, either 90 minutes prior to the start of school or 90 minutes after dismissal time. Under the supervision of the police department, crossing guards oversee the safe and efficient crossing of school children at marked intersections. The pay range is $10.21 – $18.38 per hour. A job application form can be downloaded from the city website at www.cityofwestlake.org/Jobs.aspx.



Avoiding the West Nile Virus by avoiding mosquitoes

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health notified city officials last month that a mosquito trap in Westlake tested positive for West Nile Virus. However, the county does not plan on doing any adult mosquito treatment at this time, as it is normal this time of year for some infected mosquitoes to be detected in Cuyahoga County. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that the West Nile virus disease can be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites. Using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants while outside are among the ways to avoid bites.