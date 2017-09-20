Walkers make epic trek around U.S. twice – in the mall

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED — Twice around the United States, then on to the next step.

A group of about 170 walkers based at Great Northern Mall recently managed this feat after they completed walking 18,399 miles during their daily walks for six months around the mall. That’s the equivalent of circling the continental United States twice. The walkers made this trek as part of a six-month challenge for the University Hospitals St. John Medical Center program.

“We did a lot of walking,” said Cathy Preto, 65, of Fairview Park. “We got into the program for the exercise and we got a lot of it, along with the other benefits.”

Preto and her husband, Chuck, 75, have been regulars throughout the six-month period.

“We had been walking at the Gemini Center in Fairview Park but they changed programs, so we started looking around for other programs and when I saw this one it looked pretty interesting,” Chuck said.

Fifty one of the walkers provided the mall with logs on a monthly basis. Walkers turned in their monthly journals to log their steps with the pedometers that University Hospitals St. John Medical Center and Great Northern provided. Alternatively, walkers could also use their fitbits, phone apps, or other technology to log their steps.

Paul Forthofer, community outreach manager for University Hospitals, said the program is designed to aid all kinds of people.

“We certainly want to help people who are having health issues or recovering from them,” he said. “But, we also want programs which are designed to help people stay healthy and this program certainly falls into that category.”

He said there were different types of walkers.

“Some of them are out are every day doing this,” he said. “We didn’t set out with walking around the United States as a goal, we just wanted to get a good program in for people. When we saw the numbers, it showed how much they put into it.”

During the six-month challenge, Mall Walkers were also invited to meetings that included a nutritious meal from University Hospitals’ cafeteria, and a speakers series that covered wellness and health topics such as balance, diabetes, nutrition and diet, caring for wounds and infectious diseases and osteoporosis. Mall Walkers also received a fitness gift at the end of each monthly meeting on the second Wednesday of every month. They also have health checks, like taking blood pressure at the end of the meetings.

“The meetings were always interesting and on topics which really help you out in terms of staying healthy with a nice balance of information and exercise,” Cathy said.

“You end up good friends with a lot of different people too,” Chuck said.

Another walker, AnnaMaria Armstrong, 78, of North Olmsted, enjoys the program.

“I’ve been walking since I was in my 30s,” he said. “It’s always been something I enjoyed doing.”

Armstrong said the Mall is also a great place to walk.

“It provides a great atmosphere with music, nice surroundings and lots of different people and places to go see,” she said.

All the walkers said they expect to continue in the program, even with the recent challenge being completed.

“It’s something I plan on doing for a long time,” Armstrong said.

Kristin Cala, general manager for the mall, said the program and walkers are a fun part of the mall.

“It’s a great program and a part of taking part in the community,” she said.

Forthofer said the walking program and meetings will continue. Anyone interested in signing up for the program can do so at a monthly meeting or by visiting the Mall Management Office located in the Dining Court, open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.Monday through Friday.