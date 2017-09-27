Two-thirds of survey respondents want deer control in Bay Village

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – About two-thirds of participants in a survey want some type of deer control in the city.

, Police Chief Mark Spaetzel said 1,465 participanted in an online survey that concluded at midnight Sept. 25. Of those, 449 opposed the use of any lethal control and 297 indicated they favored other methods of control, such as relocating deer, use of contraceptives or sterilization.

Of those favoring lethal control, 626 said sharp shooting would be acceptable to kill the deer, with 468 saying controlled bow hunting could be used. Survey participants could cite more than one answer in these categories.

“People would like to see some action taken, but there were different opinions as to what that should be,” Spaetzel said.

Judging by the survey results, Spaetzel said people would like something done about deer in Bay Village but have varied opinions on how to do it.

“There are strong feelings on the issue and some people were eager to respond right away,” he said. The survey, which started in late August received about 1,000 responses in the first 24 hours, with the other 465 coming in during the next few weeks.

Overall, in questions which only allowed one answer, about 65 percent or 954 respondents said they would like to see the city’s deer population decrease. About 33 percent, or 486 people,]said they would like to see it remain stable. A little more than 1 percent, or 20 people, said they’d like to see it increase. About 59 percent or 859 people said they’d like the city do more to manage the deer population, with 334 or 23 percent saying the city should not do anything and another 266 people or 18 percent saying they didn’t know.

About 76 percent or 1,261 of the respondents had concerns about deer-vehicle accidents or almost hitting a deer with a vehicle. Ninety-four percent have seen deer on their property, with 1,282 or about 88 percent having experienced some deer issue on their property.

“The issue is getting attention from a lot of people, however they feel about it,” he said.

However, about 20 percent have contacted anyone in an official capacity such as city or state officials about deer-related issues.

Spaetzel said the results would be given to the city administration and city council and that a public meeting likely would be set to discuss the issue soon.