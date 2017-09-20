Senior facility offers settlement in overdose death

ROCKY RIVER- The Normandy Care Center has offered to pay $375,000 in settlement of a lawsuit brought by the family of Suzanne Lawrence, who died after receiving a mistaken overdose of a medication in July of 2015.

The skilled care division of Normandy Senior Living, the center is seeking to resolve the wrongful death suit filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court which states that Lawrence, 83, received 20 times the prescribed dosage of oxycodone. The Westlake woman’s family has accepted the offer and, according to court records is seeking approval.

A hearing is set for Oct. 2 in Cuyahoga County Probate Court. Magistrate Heidi Koenig is expected to review the case and recommend a decision to probate Judge Anthony Russo, who will rule on the settlement.

According to court records, if the offer is approved, each of Lawrence’s six children will receive at least $27,705. The family’s attorneys are expected to net $150,000 in fees and $3,778 in expenses.

In addition, the Ohio Department of Medicaid has sought $54,987 for what officials claim is for expenses involving Lawrence’s care. The family’s legal counsel is negotiating with the agency to lower that amount.

Lawrence, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, had moved to the Normady’s assisted living facility in 2014 and to the adjacent skilled care center in 2015.

To treat pneumonia, her doctor had ordered antibiotics and later prescribed 5 milligrams of oxycodone orally every four hours for pain, according to court records. But on July 6 and 7 of 2015, nurses gave her five individual doses of 100 milligrams. She died after receiving the last dose.

In a report issued by the Ohio Department of Health, it was determined that nurses failed to check the medication labels to determine the correct dosage.

The federal agency fined the Normandy $9,620 in connection with Lawrence’s death.