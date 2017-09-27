Second man gets 23 years for murder of North Olmsted man

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – A North Olmsted man was sentenced to 23 years in prison Tuesday after agreeing to a plea bargain for his role in the murder of a former Cuyahoga County worker who was bludgeoned to death in August 2016 by his roommate.

Seth Wood, 23, was sentenced by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy Fuerst, after he pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, theft, tampering with evidence and offenses against a corpse.

Wood is the second man to be sentenced for the bludgeoning to death of James Cashin, 65, at his Kennedy Ridge Home. Anthony Kennedy, 30, Cashin’s former roommate, was sentenced to life in prison last week by Fuerst after pleading guilty to bludgeoning Cashin to death with a hammer at the Kennedy Ridge home they shared for several years.

Police said Kennedy was motivated to kill Cashin by his desire to pursue a relationship with Wood and concern that Cashin was becoming unhappy with his relationship with Kennedy. Police characterized Kennedy and Cashin’s relationship as like a master to a slave, with Kennedy as the master.

“This has been an unusual case from the beginning,” said Detective Sgt. Bob Wagner of the North Olmsted Police Department. “Not only the circumstances of the case, but also having more than one plea bargain involved in settling the case.”

Attorneys for Kennedy agreed to the life sentence in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty for killing Cashin, a former polygraph operator for the Cuyahoga County Probation Department. Kennedy admitted to bludgeoning Cashin to death with a hammer after Cashin came in the door of their home. Kennedy and Wood hid Cashin’s body in a trash can filled with cat litter at the home for nearly two months. Then a third man, Alexis De Leon, 24, of Cleveland, hid the body near the Cleveland Metroparks at West 25th Street in Cleveland. A woman walking in the area found in a tarp on Oct. 22, 2016.

De Leon is scheduled to be sentenced in October after also entering into a plea bargain on charges of tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse.

“We’re happy to have this case behind us,” Wagner said.

Wood’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

.