Header: School board candidates in Bay, North Olmsted unopposed

WESTSHORE – No one is challenging the incumbent candidates running for the Bay Village and North Olmsted school boards.

In Bay Village, Amy Huntley, 52, who’s been on the board 15 years, President Gayatry Jacob-Mosier, 50, an eight-year member, and Lisa Priemer, 50, a nearly two-year member after being appointed to replace Mike Caputo, are unopposed on the Nov. 7 ballot.

School board members serve four-year terms and are paid $125 per meeting.

In North Olmsted, Terry Groden, 54, Tom Herbster, 64, and Kim Rahm, 45, will be elected to new, four-year terms. Groden has been on the board eight years; Herbster, 16 years in two separate stints (1998-2005, then since 2010); and Rahm, two years since being appointed to the position.

North Olmsted board members are paid $125 per meeting.

Both school boards have five-members on staggered election cycles, with two seats are on the ballot in one election year, with the other three seats coming on the ballot two years later.