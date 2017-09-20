Rocky River schools rated No. 2 in Ohio; Bay, Avon in top 18

By Sue Botos

ROCKY RIVER – The Rocky River School District ranked second in the state on the Ohio Department of Education report card released last week. The report covered the 2016-2017 academic year and provided a snapshot of schools’ performance on a series of state mandated components.

Rocky River received an overall performance index score of 109.405 out of a total of 120 possible points. That placed Rocky River less than two points behind No. 1 Solon, which received a 111.015 score. Performance index is a composite of test scores from multiple grade levels and subjects. It’s considered a catchall for measuring district and individual school success.

“This is no surprise,” Assistant Superintendent Elizabeth Anderson said. “I give credit to our teachers, students and parents.”

Other West Side school districts fared well: Bay Village ranked 15th with a score of 105.25; Avon ranked 18th with a score of 104.5; Avon Lake ranked 21 with a score of 104; and Westlake ranked 54 with a score of 101.49.

Bay Village Superintendent Clint Keener said he’s pleased but wants to continue to make progress.

“One thing is while I don’t believe we should be getting letter grades yet for the district we are pleased that we continue to make progress,” he said “When you look at the performance index, we have moved from 18th to 15th, which is progress.”

Keener said the district also continues to score better in categories where district have to close the gap in scores, such as special education or students from families in the low socio-economic income category.

“We continue to climb towards the top 10 in the state, which would be a good place to be,” he said.

Avon Superintendent Michael Laub said he was proud that the district ranked so high.

“We have an outstanding team of educators who care about the development of our students both inside and outside of the classroom,” he said. “Our positive culture gives our students the opportunity to grow beyond just the measured curriculum. Both are important measures in regard to what we care about as educators.”

Rocky River’s ranked sixth in 2016, when most Ohio schools experienced a second year of lower grades and dramatic swings as the result of the state’s transition to Common Core learning standards.

Ohio adopted Common Core standards in 2010 to provide clear and consistent learning goals to prepare students for life after school. These goals are said to demonstrate what students are expected to learn at each grade level so parents and teachers can better support them. (www.corestandards.org).

This year’s report cards were based on scores from the second year of using tests through the American Institutes for Research. Scores plummeted when Ohio administrators used Common Core exams PARCC, a multi-state testing partnership in 2015.

PARCC was discontinued the following year and replaced by the current exams.

According to information provided by the Rocky River Schools, there are six main components of the Ohio Department of Education report card. They include:

Achievement: The number of students who passed state tests and how well they performed. (Grade A).

Progress: Reflects the growth all students are making based on past performance. (Grade A).

Gap Closing – How well schools are meeting the performance expectations for all students

and sub-groups. (Grade A).

Graduation Rate: Percent of students who successfully finished high school in four years. (Grade A)

K-3 Literacy: How successful a school is keeping struggling readers on track to proficiency in kindergarten through grade 3. (Grade B).

Prepared for Success: How well prepared students are for the future. It includes college entrance exam scores, honors diplomas and advanced placement exam scores. (Grade B).

Anderson noted that the test scores inform on areas where the district is succeeding and where improvements are needed. Administrators and teachers will add this data to other information to make further decisions about how to keep the district globally competitive.

“We never use the report card alone to make decisions. We look at many different avenues,” she stated.

For information about your district go to www.education.ohio.gov.