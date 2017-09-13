Rocky River Kensington students continue tradition with mural

ROCKY RIVER – Each year, fourth grade students at Kensington Intermediate School in Rocky River work with art teacher Sara Braddock to create a class mural. The tradition dates back years and always centers around a theme for the year.

This year students created individual characterizations that were assembled together into a piece entitled “Friendship holds you up if the world lets you down.” The project is on display in the school library. Principal Todd Murphy said the project is a way to kick off the school year on a positive note.

Angela Rollins, a parent, worked with fourth-grade teachers to assemble the project. The PTA also pays for mounting projects annually.