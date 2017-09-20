Rocky River Fall Arts festival photos
More than 50 local artists and hundreds of visitors enjoyed the sunny, late-summer weather at the annual Rocky River Falls Arts Festival on Sept. 16 in the Old River shopping area. Food trucks, crafts and a variety of art, including photography, watercolors and jewelry, were available for purchase, or just browsing. (Photos by Sue Botos)
Gwyneth Kempf, 2, takes a ride on a stuffed Labrabor retriever sporting a Cavs bandanna.
David Hollis, left, and Jan Perico discuss the care of plants Hollis was giving away at the Rocky River Historical Society booth.
Lucca Gugliotti,2, checks out a vintage fire truck owned by Steve Hiltebrant.
Seth and Nicole Andress of Lakewood brought their Great Dane Mastiff mix Atticus to shop with them.
Michael David Zelenka displays his custom glass work.