Rocky River awarded grant for Center Ridge work

By Sue Botos

ROCKY RIVER – As the city master plan is updated, a major issue is to make Center Ridge Road easier to navigate. In May, City Council applied to the Northwest Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for a grant to help reduce congestion, improve traffic flow and intelligent signalization systems for two intersections.

Mayor Pam Bobst recently announced that the city received a $380,000 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant from NOACA.

Total project cost is about $562,000, with the city covering remaining amount. Safety Service Director Mary Kay Costello said that Rocky River is responsible for traffic signals on Center Ridge, which acts as a partial boundary with Fairview Park. This is due to the fact that Rocky River controls about 80 percent of the major artery.

“This is very exciting,” Bobst said. “Our (present) equipment does not talk to each other. We need a GPS to synchronize the signals.”

When introducing the grant to City Council in May, councilman-at-large David Furry explained that the grant will fund improvements for signalization and clearer pavement markings as recommended by a joint Fairview Park/Rocky River study. The engineering work was covered by a $64,000 grant from the regional planning agency, which was awarded to the two cities in 2015.

In planning are traffic lights powered by a cellular signalization system to improve the timing of the signals, resulting in a smoother traffic flow and safer cross walks for pedestrians.

Many improvements will concentrate on the Northview Road/Linden Road intersection with Center Ridge, and the Wagar Road/Center Ridge Road crossing. Costello noted that with the construction occurring at the latter intersection, including two new restaurants and the Tide Dry Cleaners, driver and pedestrian safety is key.

“We will do as much as we can for pedestrian improvements,” she said, adding that another grant application, which city council recently introduced for further Center Ridge improvements, may overlap in scope.

While there has been concern expressed over additional traffic flow from the developments, city officials remain confident that the traffic can be managed and they are considering further options, such as making some driveways one-way turns.

A dollar amount for the second grant has yet to be determined.

Detroit Road

City Council recently applied to NOACA for a grant to pay for improvements to Detroit Road in advance of a county repaving project set for next year. The amount of the grant has yet to be determined.

According to Costello, the paving will run from Wright Avenue to the Westlake line. Addressing the Old River district to the east of Wright, she said that area had been repaved in about 2005. “We want to minimize the impact on street parking on Old Detroit,” Costello said, adding, “We would need a longer time to work out those parking issues.

Before the paving occurs, the city is required by state and federal Americans with Disability legislation to provide better handicapped access. The plan shows that some of this will be accomplished by “bump outs” where Detroit intersects with Wright and with Prospect Avenue. These allow for greater visibility of pedestrians and a flat curb for wheelchair accessibility.

Throughout discussion of Detroit Road improvements, bike lanes have been a popular topic, however, Costello stated that dedicated lanes for cycles was not recommended, due in part to the narrow, heavily traveled route.

“I would like to have council consider a traffic plan for the whole city, and look at how bike routes can connect to each other and to other cities,” she stated. “I would like to have a specific study about that, not just unconnected parts.”

Various conversations have been had over connecting a bike lane on Hilliard Road to the one in Westlake. “There is not enough width to connect with Westlake,” said Bobst, adding that parking is allowed in Hilliard in Rocky River, but not in Westlake.

Federal requirements state that a bike lane must be five feet wide from the curb to street.

“We wil have a longer discussion of this in the context of the master plan,” Bobst said.