Renovation on order for McDonald’s restaurant in Fairview Park

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

The McDonald’s restaurant on Lorain Road will soon have a new look.

The city’s planning and Design committee unanimously approved a proposal Sept. 20 to give the eatery a more modern look.

Franchise owner Steve Payne said he plans to complete the renovation by the end of the year but did not have a specific date when work will begin. The renovation will take between four and six weeks. The interior dining area, which will also be renovated, will need to close for a two-week period, but the drive-thru will remain open during most of that time, he said.

Dave Gnatowski, area construction manager for McDonald’s Corp., said because the work is in the bidding process he could not give an estimate of the renovation cost.

Gnatowksi said the corporation is in the process of renovating all McDonald’s in the next several years.

Larsen Architects’ Jim Ptacek, who presented the renovation plan to the commission, said changes will be made to the exterior, interior, parking lot, drive-thru, landscaping and signage.

“It’s going to look like a brand new McDonald’s when all is said and done,” Ptacek said.

The drive-thru, parking lot and entrances will all be regraded, Ptacek said, to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The interior will be redecorated with earth tones, he said.

Ptacek presented the commission with drawings of the renovated exterior mostly in gray, with two pillar-like elements – one red, the other brown- containing the company’s Golden Arches logo.

Asked by Mayor Eileen Patton if the restaurant’s post sign will go, Payne replied, “It’ll be there when I’m dead and gone.”

Fairview Park, like many suburbs across the country, banned the installation of new post signs many years ago in favor of monument signs for aesthetic reasons. The McDonald’s post sign is exempt because it was existing when the city adopted the monument sign requirement.

In early 2014, Payne’s franchise company, Tri-Arch Inc., announced plans to relocate at the western end of Fairview Centre, on the spot where CVS Pharmacy once stood.

But a year later, Lamar Companies, the owner of Fairview Centre, informed city officials that Tri-Arch pulled out of the deal. Decreased sales at McDonald’s across the U.S. and beyond led to the cancellation of the move, the mayor was told.

Payne said he has a personal connection to the Fairview McDonald’s. He started working there in 1966 as a 16-year-old. He also worked as a teen at the North Olmsted McDonald’s.