Rec plan backers encourage passage of Issue 53

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

Bud Tetzlaff chaired the 1995 campaign that persuaded voters to pass the one-eighth of 1 percent income tax that funded construction of the Westlake Recreation Center.

Twenty-two years later, Tetzlaff is co-chairing Friends For Seniors, Parks and Recreation, a committee encouraging voters to extend that tax for another 25 years.

If approved, the rec tax extension would fund $34.5 million in new recreational amenities. The main elements of the proposal are a new $7.4 million family aquatic center to replace Peterson Pool at Clague Park, a new $9.4 million senior / community center to be built next to the rec center, and a $7.4 million sports park with baseball diamonds and soccer fields.

A Westlake resident since 1984, Tetzlaff said the campaign’s first goal is to get information about Issue 53 out to voters. And the most important piece of information, he said, is that the measure is a renewal, not an increase. Issue 53 simply asks voters to extend the rec tax, which is scheduled to expire at the end of 2020.

Tetzlaff chaired the suburb’s parks and recreation commission from 1990 to 1996. Before the rec center was built, the city’s recreation program rented time in gymnasiums of school buildings for its programs, he recalled. Tetzlaff said his two sons and one daughter benefited greatly from Westlake having a rec center.

“The proposed rec plan is the next step in the evolution of recreation and leisure in Westlake,” Tetzlaff said.

If Issue 53 passes, Peterson Pool will be demolished early next year, with the new pool opening in May 2019, Recreation Director Bob DeMinico said.

The senior / community center will be built next, with approximately 24,000 square feet of space, double the size of the current community services center.

Community Services Department Director Lydia Gadd said the current center lacks the space for activities sought by a growing senior population. The fact that the current center is a multi-level building makes access a challenge for many seniors, Gadd said, even though it contains an elevator.

The final configuration of the sports park has not been determined, but would be built on 150 acres the city owns in the western section of the city, from Meadowood Golf Course to Bradley Road.

An additional $10 million would be spent on upgrades at park and recreational sites across the city, including the addition of a new gym at the rec center at the cost of $3.5 million.

At a League of Women Voters forum on Issue 53 Monday night, Mayor Dennis Clough said only about 25 percent of Westlake residents will pay the tax, as most residents work outside the city.

Clough said the tax is being pursued this year to give city officials time to plan for construction.

Currently, the one-eighth of 1 percent recreation income tax annually generates about $2.3 million a year, said Westlake Finance Director Prashant Shah. Fifty-eight percent goes toward debt service payments on the Recreation Center bonds, 35 percent is earmarked for current and future capital improvements, and 7 percent goes toward operations of the rec center.

The recreation department sought public input throughout 2014 as it developed a rec master plan. Efforts to solicit residents’ opinions included a public workshop, written and online surveys, and meetings with community focus groups. A new outdoor pool was determined to be the priority of residents.