Police Beats

BAY VILLAGE

Phony phone call

A Narragansett Lane man said that on Sept. 5 a man called his wife at her job in Lakewood claiming she had to call the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department. After calling, she got a call back an hour later, saying she had to pay $3,000 to get out of an arrest warrant for not showing for federal jury duty. The male said he would accept $1,400, but when she checked, her bank was closed. The male also said she could not hang up or the warrant would go through. However, upon seeing her husband, he told her it was a scam and called police.

More than traffic trouble

A 36-year-old Cleveland man is facing weapons, drugs, alcohol and traffic related charges after police said the items were found in his car after they stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation on Lake Road early Sept. 9. Police said they thought he was under the influence and arrested him for operating a motor vehicle under the influence after he failed a field sobriety test. They said searches netted a bag of marijuana, a loaded .40 caliber handgun, a half-full bottle of vodka, two gun shells and a loaded .38 caliber handgun, which was later found reported stolen in Detroit in June. Police said he will face additional charges as a result.

FAIRVIEW PARK

Unpaid meal bill

Employees at Buffalo Wild Wings at Westgate reported two men provided a fraudulent credit card and left without paying for their meals around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Police later found one of the suspects, a 31-year-old Sagamore Hills man, at the nearby Walgreen’s. The suspect, who witnesses reported as the one who gave the credit card, was uncooperative, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of petty theft. The second man, who later flagged down an officer, said he had been invited to the restaurant by the other man and was unaware the credit card was bad. He was released after providing a statement.

Hotel TV stolen

A housekeeper at the Ramada Inn on Brookpark Road reported that a 32-inch TV was missing from a room Sept. 7. Police said the room had been rented by a man and a woman. Using information they provided when checking in, police contacted the woman’s mother, who . provided the names of both suspects. Police said they will obtain warrants for both.

LAKEWOOD

Aggravated murder conviction

Jason White, 39, faces the maximum sentence of life in prison without parole after Judge Sherrie Miday convicted him of aggravated murder and felonious assault in the Feb. 7 slaying of his wife Stacey White. Jason White, who never denied that he killed his wife, is accused of covering the sleeping woman’s head with a blanket to muffle sound of a gunshot he fired. The couple’s 2-year-old child was home at the time.

After shooting his wife, White sent a text to his father, who called police. White, who said that he intended to shoot himself as well, but the gun jammed, told the court that the shooting was the culmination of years of mistrust and infidelity on the part of his wife.

He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Heated argument

Neighbors reported that a male and female were physically fighting on the top floor of a Waterbury Road residence on Sept. 12. Officers spoke to the woman who said she lives alone, and that she got into a heated argument on the phone. She allowed officers to confirm that there was no one else present.

Loud Party

A Chesterland Avenue resident called police to report a loud party taking place on a front porch at 3 a.m. Sept. 11. Officers found a moderate amount of noise when they arrived, and advised revelers to take it indoors.

Shoplifting

An employee at the Detroit Road Walgreens called police early on the morning of Sept. 11 to report that a white male wearing a red hat, blue jacket and jeans may have stolen something from the store. The suspect was found walking toward the rapid station, but returned the item to the store, not desiring prosecution. He was advised not to return to the store.

NORTH OLMSTED

Shotgun shells taken

A 19-year-old Cleveland man was arrested on a theft charge Sept. 1 after police said he tried to take some shotgun shells and a gun case from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Security stopped him outside the store and he was held until police arrested him.

Accident leads to arrest

A 56-year-old North Olmsted woman is facing an operating a motor vehicle under the influence charge after police investigated a two-vehicle accident at Clague and Alexander roads late Sept. 4. Police arrested one of the driver’s for operating a motor vehicle under the influence after she smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. Police said her record showed a March 2015 conviction for OVI in Rocky River Municipal Court.

Up on blocks

A mail carrier alerted police to a car being up on four blocks in the parking area of the Carriage Court Apartments. Police said all four tires on the 2017 Honda Accord were missing and there was damage to the vehicle skirt and one door.

At the pumps

A 55-year-old North Olmsted woman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and other charges after police checked a Sept. 9 report of an intoxicated woman at the Speedway Gas Station in the 24000 block of Lorain road. Police said she was stopped on Lorain Road, then arrested after failing field sobriety tests. Records showed other OVI arrests in 1987, 1989, 1992, 1994 and 2017.

ROCKY RIVER

Intoxicated driver

About 5 p.m. Sept. 11, police responded to a complaint of an intoxicated woman at a Detroit Road business. When officers arrived, the woman was in a car in the parking lot. She was arrested for DUI.

Theft

A Hilliard Boulevard resident reported the theft of medication from a home about 6 p.m. Sept. 8.

Man with gun in store

About 5:30 p.m Sept. 5, police responded to a call from Whole Foods on Detroit Road after a report of a man with a gun in the store. It was determined that a man was pushed and threatened before brandishing a legally carried handgun to prevent further assault. An investigation is underway.

WESTLAKE

iPhones stolen

Two iPhones worth $1,600 were stolen from the Apple store at Crocker Park Sept. 2, police said. The suspect asked for an estimate to repair a damaged phone, then grabbed two new cell phones when the opportunity arose and ran off. Police, who said the phones cannot be activated, suspect the phones may be sold on the second-hand market.

Menacing and trafficking

A 24-year-old Marview Drive woman reported that a 23-year-old Westlake man took her bank card and copied her apartment keys Sept. 2. She also said the man pointed a handgun at her and at another woman several weeks earlier.

Police arrested the suspect at his home, where they said the keys and bank card were recovered. A marijuana package was also found in the home, police said. The suspect faces charges of menacing by stalking, drug trafficking and felony theft charges.

Two unpaid cab fares

A 29-year-old Rocky River man did not pay a $45 cab fare Sept. 3, police said. The rider ran off but was subsequently identified by police, who obtained a warrant for petty theft. Three days later the man failed to pay a $100 fare when left off on Regency Circle. On Sept. 7, the suspect was arrested on the two warrants when identified by police as the passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation. Because police said he had a hypodermic needle with him, he was also charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.

Teen flees cops, crashes grandma’s car

A 17-year-old Cleveland youth crashed his grandmother’s 2014 Kia Soul into a pedestrian signal on Dover Center Road Sept. 3. The teen had taken it without permission. Police from Sheffield Lake and Bay Village pursued him into Westlake, where officers deployed stop sticks. Although the driver avoided the sticks, he crashed the vehicle, police said. He was cited for speeding, driving without headlights, failure to control, violating curfew and fleeing police.