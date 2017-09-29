Planning commission approves Fairview Park schools construction plan

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

Renovations and additions at Lewis F. Mayer Middle School and Fairview High School are a go.

But major construction work at the schools’ joint campus will not begin until summer.

The city’s planning and design commission gave the Fairview Park school board the approval to proceed with the plans at its Sept. 20 meeting.

In November 2016 election, voters approved a $35.2 million capital improvements measure that includes projects at all the district’s school buildings. The commission considered the work at the middle school and high school, estimated at $30.1 million.

Under the plan, the middle section of Fairview High will be partially demolished and reconfigured. A larger courtyard will be created near the western portion of the cafeteria. The area south of the weight room will be filled in with a new cafeteria and kitchen on the first floor and the media center and classrooms on the second floor. At Mayer Middle School, a 12,000-square-foot addition will be built along Campus Drive for new classrooms, creating a courtyard at the center of the middle school building.

Andre Smiltars of Architectural Vision Group, the project’s architect, said the his company chose material with the goal of making the addition blend in with the existing building, particularly the section of the high school that dates to 1929.

Smiltars said little of the project will be readily visible to the general public, except for the addition to the middle school. Much of the money will go toward replacing building systems, such as air conditioning and heating systems. Demolition at the high school will hidden between the building’s front in West 213th Street and the athletic stadium.

The project is currently in the design development phase, Smiltars said.

Gavin Smith, senior project manager at A.M. Higley, the project’s construction manager, said construction of the middle school addition will begin in the summer of 2018 and take 10 months to complete. Demolition work to create the new cafeteria and courtyard will begin the following summer, he said.

Two mothers asked about the future location of the bike racks used by middle school students. The bike racks are now located where the addition is to be built.

Superintendent Bill Wagner said the current plan is to place the racks at the east end of the middle school building. Students will also be able to park their bikes at the north end of the campus. Student safety will be the district’s top priority during construction, the superintendent said.

The capital improvement measure voters approved consisted of an $11 million bond issue and a 2.15-mill permanent improvement levy. Property owners will pay an additional $93 annually for each $100,000 of property valuation. The 1.5-mill bond issue will raise $10.75 million over 35 years, while the permanent improvement levy will raise $14 million during the same time period. The district will put $10 million toward the project.